U.K.

Johnson praises Queen saying ‘no monarch has served the country so well’

By The Newsroom
 3 days ago
No monarch has ever served their country as well as the Queen, the Prime Minister has said ahead of her Platinum Jubilee.

Boris Johnson hailed her leadership, wisdom and lifelong service at home and abroad as the world prepares to celebrate her 70-year reign.

In a personal message, he said: “This week the good people of the United Kingdom will pay tribute to Her Majesty the Queen, honouring her exemplary service, celebrating both the institution of the Crown and the exceptional individual who wears it.

The Queen with Boris Johnson at Buckingham Palace (Victoria Jones/PA) (PA Wire)

“With the first Platinum Jubilee ever, no monarch has ever served the country so long and, more importantly, no monarch has ever served it so well.

“Providing leadership and wisdom, this remarkable woman has dedicated her life to serving her people and to her beloved Commonwealth.

“She has led this country through good times and bad, inspiring people to serve others and their communities to create the pride and allegiance that unites us all.”

At the age of 96 the Queen has mobility issues and uses a walking stick, but can still be relied on by world leaders for good advice, according to Mr Johnson.

He said her “outstanding service extends far beyond these shores”, noting that “she has offered counsel to more than 170 heads of government and has undertaken more than 21,000 official engagements in well over a hundred countries”.

He also spoke of her as a steadying, guiding force for the nation.

Mr Johnson added: “With all that the past 70 years has thrown at us, Her Majesty has led her country from strength to strength under her steady guidance.

“Simply without parallel, she embodies the very idea of what a constitutional monarchy should be.”

