Wofford uses pair of 4-run innings to defeat Samford 10-3 to reach SoCon Tournament title game

By Todd Summers
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, S.C. (Wofford SID) – With four runs in each of the fifth and sixth innings, the No. 1 seeded Wofford baseball team ran away from the No. 3 Samford Bulldogs Saturday afternoon at Fluor Field to advance to the Southern Conference Tournament championship game. Wofford improves to 42-14-1 on the season, and Samford drops to 28-28 in the campaign.

The Terriers have notched their first title game appearance since 2019. The 42 nd win continues to build upon Wofford’s single-season record.

Reliever Holden Wilder (8-0) picked up the win for the Terriers after tossing 1.2 innings of scoreless ball. He surrendered just a hit and recorded a strikeout. Coulson Buchanan started on the bump, hurling 4.1 innings and allowing three runs on four hits. He issued no walks while accruing five punchouts. He gave way to Wilder, whose eighth victory ties him for second now in the SoCon. Luke Stephens (1) finished off the final 3.0 innings, earning his first-career save with a scoreless outing. He allowed only one hit and struck out three. The trio of Terrier arms did not issue a single walk in the contest.

Samford reliever Cole Fryman (0-2) suffered the loss after allowing three runs on two hits and a walk without recording an out.

The Terrier offense racked up 10 runs via 11 and 11 walks. Brennen Dorighi led the way at the dish with three hits and an RBI. Trey Yunger and Zeb Roos each picked up two base knocks. Yunger added an RBI and three walks, and Roos drove home four runs to pace the squad. Nolen Hester and Ryan Galanie each reached three times with a hit and two walks, and John Dempsey added three walks on top of his hit. Hester picked up an RBI, as did Jack Renwick. Brice Martinez contributed two RBI despite going hitless.

In contrast to Wofford’s opening contest of the tournament, the Terriers struck first quickly with a score in the bottom of the first. With two outs, Samford walked two batters to bring up Brennen Dorighi. The slugger ripped a single into the outfield that scored a run and put Wofford ahead 1-0.

Samford bounced back to pull ahead in the top of the fourth. A two-run home run put the Bulldogs on the board and ahead 2-1.

The Terriers pulled level with a run in the bottom of the frame. A hit batsman and single put two runners on to begin the inning, and a sacrifice bunt moved them both into scoring position. That’s where Brice Martinez tied the game with his RBI groundout, scoring Jack Renwick to make it a 2-2 ballgame.

The Bulldogs pulled back ahead with an RBI groundout of their own in the top of the fifth. The score was 3-2 Samford.

In the bottom of the fifth, Wofford plated four runs on five hits to retake the lead. With the bases loaded, Trey Yunger singled to right to even the score. Zeb Roos then singled through the left side to plate two, putting Wofford ahead. Nolen Hester capped the frame with another single through the left side that scored one, giving the Terriers a 6-3 advantage.

The Terriers began to pile it on in the bottom of the sixth with four more runs. Renwick’s single to left center brought home a run before Roos roped a double down the left field line that plated two more. Brice Martinez scored one more with a sacrifice fly to give Wofford a 10-3 margin.

Luke Stephens then came on to pitch, clamping down on the mound to record the save and lock in Wofford’s title game appearance.

The Terriers will play that championship game tomorrow afternoon at 12:00 p.m. at Fluor Field. Wofford takes on the survivor of the two elimination games remaining today, which will be one of No. 2 Mercer, No. 3 Samford or No. 4 UNCG.

