BMW builds some of the best driver's cars in the world, and its M division, which is responsible for all of its hardcore sports models, is celebrating 50 years of building badass German sports cars. In order to celebrate this momentous occasion, BMW has approved a bunch of special edition cars across the globe. The BMW M3 and M4 are celebrating with the exclusive Edition 50 Jahre BMW M, of which only 500 will be sold internationally. Now, BMW Japan has announced its own limited special editions, based on the BMW X5 and X6 SUVs called Edition Black Vermillion. Only five of each model will be produced.

