ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Sports Betting Line

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago
MLB
Sunday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
San Francisco -142 at CINCINNATI +122
at ATLANTA -200 Miami +172
at WASHINGTON -117 Colorado -103
Milwaukee -132 at ST. LOUIS +113
at SAN DIEGO -260 Pittsburgh +215
LA Dodgers -205 at ARIZONA +175
at N.Y METS -120 Philadelphia +100
American League
at BOSTON -170 Baltimore +150
Cleveland -148 at DETROIT +128
at TAMPA BAY -123 N.Y Yankees +103
at MINNESOTA -177 Kansas City +158
Toronto -112 at LA ANGELS -104
Texas OFF at OAKLAND OFF
Houston -122 at SEATTLE +104
Interleague
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -165 Chicago Cubs +145
NBA
Sunday
FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (195½) at MIAMI
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
62K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy