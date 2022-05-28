ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Penn Museum unveils its summer events slate

By Shara Dae Howard
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wD3v7_0ftenv4l00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Penn Museum in University City is getting ready to host a slate of new summer programs.

Every summer, the museum hosts a series of events like the usual guided tours. This summer, however, it's added something new.

Kids and adults alike can learn about world history starting with the Global Guides program, with tours led by Philadelphians who have grown up around the world.

"They share some historical info about the artifacts, and also personal experiences," said Jennifer Brehm, the museum's director of learning and community engagement. "This is a great way to bring the collection to life."

Meanwhile, there are more hands-on activities for families, such as a Botanical Alchemy and Bundle Dyeing workshop. Visitors can learn the natural dye technique of bundle dyeing, using cloth and other materials.

There's also an interactive program called the Daily Dig. "[It's] a snapshot, 15 minutes of what it's like to be an archaeologist, or what it's like to do research in anthropology," explained Brehm.

And June brings a free program for teens called Caring for Culture . "Students get to work with the conservation department team, they get to see what they're working on in the lab, they get to find out about conservation," said Brehm.

In July, adults can sample the spirits of history, on the Ancient Alcohol tour.

"You get a chance to discover what ancient beer and wine were like," Brehm said, "some different beer and wine recipes and techniques."

The fun doesn't stop when you leave the museum. It will also release monthly summer exploration kits to allow kids to enjoy learning about history at home.

Learn how to put together a freestyle rap with Freestyle Love Supreme on the Jawncast.

Comments / 0

Related
phillyvoice.com

Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show returns for 95th anniversary with nearly 150 exhibitors

This weekend, 143 fine art exhibitors will line the streets in Center City to showcase their work at the Rittenhouse Square Fine Art Show. The three-day show, which runs from June 3-5, features artists from all over the United States and Canada who flock to the outdoor festival to immerse themselves in the art market. Exhibiting artists are placed into one of six categories: drawing and pastel, mixed media, oil and acrylic, watercolor, printmaking, sculpture and student artists.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

ODUNDE Festival Returns To South Philly After Two-Year Hiatus

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The largest African American cultural street festival in the nation is returning to South Philadelphia in June. The ODUNDE Festival will be held on Sunday, June 12 but there will be a number of events leading up to it beginning June 8. Mayor Jim Kenney announced the return of the festival Tuesday morning. “I for one am very excited for its return,” Kenney said. “On June 12 visitors and residents of all ages will be able to enjoy hundreds of arts and crafts activities, food vendors, and live entertainment. This festival continues to support our city’s diverse, small business community.” The festival attracts nearly 500,000 people to South Street and covers over 15 city blocks. There will be over 100 arts and craft and food vendors, two stages of live entertainment and other activities for attendees. Click here for more information about the festival.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
philadelphianeighborhoods.com

Carroll Park: Mother and Daughter Duo Share Passion at Plant & People

Plant and People is a small plant nursery located at 1431 N 52nd St. Run by mother-daughter duo Cherron Perry Thomas and Alma Thomas, Plant and People is a Black-owned, family-owned, woman-owned business with a goal to make plants accessible in Philadelphia. After opening during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Plant and People has worked to spread the word of wellness and the healing power of plants.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#History Museum#Alcohol#Beer#Anthropology#Kyw Newsradio#The Penn Museum#Global Guides#Philadelphians#The Daily Dig
morethanthecurve.com

Three upcoming private fireworks displays in area

There are three upcoming private fireworks displays in the area. The schedule is as follows:. Enter to Win – $100 Gift Card to One of 12 Conshohocken Bars/Restaurants. Enter to win a $100 gift card to one of the 12 Conshohocken and West Conshohocken bars and restaurants participating in the Thursdays in Conshy summer happy hour series. Starting Thursdays, June 2nd, enjoy cocktail, wine, and beer specials across Conshohocken from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
Hidden City Philadelphia

Uncovering Philly’s First Big Dig

Construction of Philadelphia’s passenger subway system was a vast undertaking over many years that defined the city’s direction of growth. The Market-Frankford Line opening in 1905 drove residential development in West Philadelphia and the Northeast while department store development blossomed on Market Street. The Broad Street Subway, completed in 1928, likewise created access to Olney and Oak Lane. Projects of such enormity must have seemed to Philadelphians at the time to rival the Egyptian Pyramids of Giza. These efforts followed a massive excavation project that few recognize today: the creation of the Pennsylvania Avenue Subway.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
morethanthecurve.com

Baggataway Tavern sold. Big night planned for Thursday before handing off keys

The Baggataway Tavern in West Conshohocken has been sold to the organization that owns Jasper’s Backyard in Conshohocken. The current owners bought the bar and restaurant in April 2005 that had long been Cunningham’s Court, which was owned by Sixers legend Billy Cunningham. Cunningham had opened Cunnigham’s Court in 1987.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
gridphilly.com

Immigrant communities express concern about the proposed turf fields, and wonder if they will eventually lose access to the space

Debates roil South Philadelphia about the synthetic soccer fields proposed for historic FDR Park, at the end of the Broad Street subway line. In 2019, the Fairmount Park Conservancy and Philadelphia Parks & Recreation unveiled a master plan that calls for 12 synthetic multipurpose fields at FDR. “The opinion you...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
gridphilly.com

Philadelphia is rolling the dice building turf fields on a floodplain, warns former City floodplain manager

Flooding is the reason for the FDR Park master plan. It also could be its undoing. No one denies that FDR Park has been growing soggier over the years. Paths that once led walkers around the “lakes” now run through marshy ground at the edge of the water. Stormwater flows off of I-95 and the surface streets bounding the park. Water seeping up through the ground erodes road surfaces. Chronic flooding of the golf course led Philadelphia Parks & Recreation to close it in 2019.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy