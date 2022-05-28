Penn Museum unveils its summer events slate

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — The Penn Museum in University City is getting ready to host a slate of new summer programs.

Every summer, the museum hosts a series of events like the usual guided tours. This summer, however, it's added something new.

Kids and adults alike can learn about world history starting with the Global Guides program, with tours led by Philadelphians who have grown up around the world.

"They share some historical info about the artifacts, and also personal experiences," said Jennifer Brehm, the museum's director of learning and community engagement. "This is a great way to bring the collection to life."

Meanwhile, there are more hands-on activities for families, such as a Botanical Alchemy and Bundle Dyeing workshop. Visitors can learn the natural dye technique of bundle dyeing, using cloth and other materials.

There's also an interactive program called the Daily Dig. "[It's] a snapshot, 15 minutes of what it's like to be an archaeologist, or what it's like to do research in anthropology," explained Brehm.

And June brings a free program for teens called Caring for Culture . "Students get to work with the conservation department team, they get to see what they're working on in the lab, they get to find out about conservation," said Brehm.

In July, adults can sample the spirits of history, on the Ancient Alcohol tour.

"You get a chance to discover what ancient beer and wine were like," Brehm said, "some different beer and wine recipes and techniques."

The fun doesn't stop when you leave the museum. It will also release monthly summer exploration kits to allow kids to enjoy learning about history at home.

