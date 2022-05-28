Cozens three points helps Canada to get to the Gold Medal Game.

(WGR 550) – Sabres forward Dylan Cozens continues to have a dominant World Championship as he tallied a goal and two assists to help Canada over Czechia to advance to the Gold Medal game against Finland for the second straight year.

Cozens and Sabres winger Rasmus Asplund of Sweden are second in the Championship with six goals each. Cozens' six goals and six assists for 12 points in nine games earned him being named to one of the three best players for Canada throughout.

Canada had a hard time staying out of the penalty box in the first period against Czechia. The Canadians had to kill four power plays and only gave up one goal to former Boston Bruin David Krejci.

Cozens tied the score with just 32 seconds left in the period converting his own rebound.

Second period goals from Kent Johnson of the Columbus Blue Jackets, Matt Barzal of the New York Islanders and Adam Lowry of the Winnipeg Jets gave Canada a comfortable three goal lead after 40 minutes.

Cozens on a backhand and Cole Sillinger of the Blue Jackets closed out the scoring.

Chris Driedger of the Seattle Kraken was Canada’s Player of the Game stopping 25 shots.

Canada beat Finland last season to win the Gold Medal.

The United States lost to Finland 4-3 and will play Czechia for bronze. Nate Schmidt of the Jets got the Americans on the board first, Miro Heiskanen of the Dallas Stars tied it before the first was over.

Sean Farrell of Harvard tied the game at two in the second period, but Heiskanen’s former teammate in Dallas, Sami Vatanen gave the Finns the lead back.

In the third, former Sabre and now Montreal Canadien Joel Armia made it 4-2. Adam Gaudette of the Ottawa Senators cut the lead to one with just 2:51 left, but Team USA couldn’t push the tying goal past Jussi Olkinuora. Olkinuora never played in the NHL and spent four years in the minors with the St. John’s IceCaps, Ontario Reign, Tulsa Oilers and Manitoba Moose before leaving to play in Finland.

Sabres winger John Hayden has no points for Team USA in nine games. He’s playing for Don Granato who is an assistant on Dan Quinn’s staff.

Canada eliminated Sweden from the Championship. Asplund had six goal and six points in eight games while Rasmus Dahlin had two goals and five assists for seven points in eight games.

The Bronze Medal Game is Sunday morning at 8:20 while the Gold Medal Game starts at 1:20. Both games can be seen on the NHL Network.