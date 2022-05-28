ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Faith leaders team up for call to action on gun violence epidemic

By Brandon Ison
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAKM9_0ftenqf800

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- A Coalition of faith leaders against gun violence have chosen Memorial Day Weekend to kick off their summer long campaign of peace actions and prayer walks.

East Garfield Park Pastor Michael Eaddy led a group of local faith leaders from all denominations along with dozens of community members concerned about gun violence on a march through downtown Chicago along Michigan Avenue from the Tribune Tower across the river to Millennium Park Saturday.

The group could be heard chanting, "We pray to increase the peace in our streets."

Hands Across Chicago brings organizations together throughout the entirety of the Memorial Day weekend for peace actions and prayer walks. Eaddy said these demonstrations of unity will continue throughout the summer.

"We will be here to lend our resources and all of our strength towards leveling peace in our city."

Chicago CPD Community Policing Director Glenn Brooks told WBBM that the department appreciates having community partners against violence and that the problem can only be solved by standing together.

"I think it's important to realize that it's not just this one event, but they really have been working in districts throughout the city. We've been working with them for the last several years-not just this weekend," he said.

"They really have stepped it up in each of our 22 districts."

