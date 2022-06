Paris, Tenn.–The James Greer Band tunes up for last night’s kickoff of Tuesdays In The Park at Eiffel Tower Park in Paris. Despite the heat, a huge crowd of some 300 music-lovers were on hand for the evening, which also featured food trucks and free Splash Park. And there was plenty of shade for people to sit in. Upcoming performances for Tuesday In The Park: June 14, Soul Dog; June 28, Johnny Mac; July 12, Rockin’ Randall French; July 26, Jargon. All Tuesdays In The Park start at 7 p.m. (Shannon McFarlin photo).

PARIS, TN ・ 1 HOUR AGO