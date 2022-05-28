ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

SPECIAL REPORT: Premiership Rugby facing an escalating jobs crisis with record numbers of established players set to find themselves out of work as clubs feel the squeeze of Covid-19 and salary cap cuts

By Nik Simon
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The showbiz end of the Premiership season is filled with glitzy black-tie awards nights but an escalating jobs crisis means a number of players are facing a far less glamorous finale.

Record numbers of established players will find themselves out of work over the coming weeks, forced into early retirement as clubs feel the squeeze of Covid-19 and salary cap cuts.

Some contract offers have slipped to £25,000 — well below the average UK salary — or nothing at all, leaving players facing a cost of living crisis, or seeking alternative career plans.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NKutg_0ftelccc00
The Rugby Players' Association believe that 70 players will be without a club this summer

'The market is worse than it has ever been,' said former England scrum-half Joe Simpson, who is looking at positions in the finance world. 'The club owners dictate their costs and with the salary cap cuts starting to bite, clubs are having to cut their squads by two or three players.

'With no relegation, there's no fear factor from the bottom teams to pad out their squads. There's not a great market or demand, so I could be in a new career in a couple of months' time. I'll stay in shape over the next four months and if something came up that would be brilliant.

'I always knew the real world was coming at some point. I've got a diploma in economics. I feel like I've got three more seasons left in me but if I have to retire at 33 because there aren't the jobs or economy for it then I'll walk away with a fully functioning body and fond memories.'

Clubs are cutting at least a million pounds from their wage bill to come under the new £5million cap. Some clubs cannot even afford to hit their salary cap allowance, while opportunities in France have dried up due to quotas on domestic players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwYb4_0ftelccc00
Former England scrum-half Joe Simpson says that 'the market is worse than it has ever been'

According to the Rugby Players' Association, there will 70 players without a club this summer — 20 more than last year — and all of their members are offered a confidential counselling service. The pool of players out of work includes Mike Brown, Marcus Watson, Rob Miller, Mitch Eadie, Luther Burrell and Nick Auterac.

'I was told in January that I wasn't going to be kept on,' said Auterac, the 29-year-old Northampton prop. 'I didn't really expect this to be my last season but at the moment there's absolutely nothing. I want to keep playing but as things stand, I'm calling it a day. It's tough because at 29 I'm arguably coming into a prop's prime.

'I've been in rugby since I was 15 years old and the older you get, the more you realise it's a business. There's a finance side to it and we'd be naïve to think the salary cap squeeze wouldn't have an impact.

'The squeeze is on the players in the middle, like myself, not the big high-end players. You need those high-end players to compete with clubs like Leinster or Toulouse.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27C0O4_0ftelccc00
Mike Brown (right) is among the pool of players who will be out of work at the end of the season

'Clubs are squeezing out the middle men. Some players are getting offered lower salaries and it's take it or leave it. A low-end first teamer is often on around £50k, which in the real world is awesome, but recently I've heard of boys being offered £25k. For a job where you get your head kicked in, ribs popped, broken knees and retire at 30, I'm not sure it's worth it.

'The reality is if you're a better player then you'll get better money and a contract. It's like any industry.

'I love rugby and everything it's done for me but you can't force a situation that's not there. If I don't find anything then I'm looking at a freelance career in the music industry. I'm really passionate about music production. Rugby's been awesome to me. I'm not going to get bitter or twisted about it.'

All of these players will keep looking into the summer months. Living the nomadic life of a professional athlete, they are ready to up sticks and relocate at the drop of a contract offer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oAupr_0ftelccc00
Nick Auterac (left) was told in January that he would not be kept on by Northampton Saints

'Most of those left in limbo are older and experienced — and therefore more expensive than young academy options — so must deal with the realities of schooling and mortgages.

'It is a daunting time,' said Wasps full-back Rob Miller, 32. 'You always know it will come to an end one day but for some players, it's probably just been accelerated a little bit.

'Contract lengths are usually one, two or three years if you're lucky. Towards the end of the contract it's always in the back of your head, am I playing well enough to keep my place, am I fit? It's always a nervous time regardless.

'One season you could be ripping it up every week and next season you're injured and you lose a contract. It's a very unstable industry and with time you just learn to accept that.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FIUlk_0ftelccc00
Wasps full-back Rob Miller says that his career could come to an 'abrupt' end this summer

'If you're signing a contract in June or July then you don't have long for the house search, enrolling kids in school or whatever. That's just a reality of a rugby career and you accept that.

'Your agent will offer you around to clubs in the league but the feedback at the moment is that the gigs aren't there. For example, previously clubs had four or five hookers but now they might have three and an academy guy. Their hands are tied a little bit.

'I'm still keen to play so we'll just wait and see. I've massively enjoyed it but it's always in your head that it will come to an end. It could be an abrupt end, which would be pretty savage, but rugby's been brilliant to me.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Graeme McDowell claims banning Saudi golf rebels is 'scary' and 'not good for the game' as he claims joining the $25m money-spinning tour is 'right for me and my family'... even if it costs him a shot at Ryder Cup captaincy

Graeme McDowell has claimed banning players for joining the Saudi-backed LIV Golf International Series is 'not good for the game' but admitted the consequences of playing the $25million (£20million) event are 'scary'. The Northern Irishman was named in the 48-player field for next week's event in St Albans, the...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Boris calls for 'more pragmatism and less theology' from EU in dispute over Northern Ireland border checks - as now even TONY BLAIR says Brussels must back down over Protocol

Boris Johnson today demanded 'more pragmatism and less theology' from the EU in the dispute over post-Brexit trade rules for Northern Ireland. The Prime Minister blasted 'pretty pointless and bureaucratic checks' being imposed on goods moving from Great Britain to Northern Ireland. He accused Brussels of failing to implement the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Hungary will be backed by up to 30,000 fans when they take on England despite the Nations League tie in Budapest being played behind closed doors due to racist behaviour

England's Nations League fixture against Hungary will be played in front of a half-full stadium in Budapest - despite the hosts serving a stadium ban for racism offences. The Three Lions travel to the Hungarian capital to open their Nations League campaign on Saturday evening. Their last visit to the...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Former Adelaide Crows star and anti-vaxxer Deni Varnhagen 'could return to AFLW in 2023' after SANFL changes its mandatory jab policy - and Port Adelaide 'are lining up a move for the two-time Premiership winner'

Two-time premiership winner Deni Varnhagen could make a sensational return to AFLW next year, after being dropped due to her Covid vaccination stance. Varnhagen, 29, is reportedly eyeing a 2023 return having won the flag twice with Adelaide in 2017 and 2019, while being named the club's best defensive player three years ago.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Premiership Rugby#Leinster Rugby#World Rugby#Salary Cap
Daily Mail

'Good riddance Paul Pogba, what a waste of money': Scathing Manchester United fans blast midfielder as an 'absolute joke' and a 'virus' after his exit on a free transfer was finally confirmed, six years after £89m world-record move

Manchester United fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations after the club revealed Paul Pogba is to leave the club at the end of his contract. It was widely expected that the midfielder would leave Old Trafford at the end of his current deal, with Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus leading the chase for his signature.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Princess Eugenie will split time between PORTUGAL and Frogmore Cottage after husband Jack Brooksbank landed new job - as experts say Sussexes will be able to visit UK as much as they want after renewing lease

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank will now split their time between Portugal and Frogmore Cottage, it was reported today - as a royal expert said Meghan and Harry's decision to renew their lease on the property will enable them to visit as much as they want and 'cause complete chaos'.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Capturing the pomp and pageantry of the royal jubilees: From the 1897 ceremony for Victoria's 60 years on the throne, to 1977 celebrations marking the Queen's quarter century - the fascinating new archive footage showing the nation paying tribute

This week marks the culmination of celebrations to mark the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, with an array of events planned for the weekend. From Trooping the Colour to a party in front of Buckingham Palace, millions of Britons are preparing to take part. Now, a new film collection released to celebrate...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

Gabriel Agbonlahor hits out at Roy Keane for the former Manchester United captain's unfair criticism of Harry Maguire, with the ex-Aston Villa forward insisting the under fire centre-back was the Red Devils' BEST defender last season

Gabriel Agbonlahor has leapt to the defence of underfire Harry Maguire by claiming pundits such as Roy Keane have been too personal with their attacks on the Manchester United defender. United struggled badly this season, with notions of a tilt at the Premier League title turning into a campaign where...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Family-of-four tell how they turned up at Newport on the Isle of Wight for holiday - but had accidentally booked cottage 130miles away in Newport in South Wales

A family had to fork out £1,000 after they turned up at Newport on the Isle of Wight for a holiday - only to discover they'd actually booked a stay in Newport in South Wales. Louise Turner, 37, spent £1,000 on a guesthouse she claims was listed for the island but she and her family were dismayed to realise it was 130 miles away.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

Manchester City will play Liverpool at Leicester's King Power stadium in the Community Shield on July 30 - with the season's curtain raiser brought forward by a week to accommodate the winter World Cup break

Manchester City and Liverpool's meeting in the Community Shield next season will take place at Leicester's King Power stadium, it has been confirmed. Wembley, which usually stages the traditional season curtain raiser, is unable to do so this year as it is hosting the Women's European Championship final on July 31.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Albo's muso mate Billy Bragg is stoked the new PM quoted his lyrics in victory speech - as eagle-eyed followers spot a 'frugal' choice in his wardrobe

Anthony Albanese is new to the office of prime minister but has shown a fondness for old things - including recycling 1983 pop lyrics and wearing 15-year-old ties. In his first speech to the ALP caucus since the election of the new government, Mr Albanese quoted lyrics from UK left-wing firebrand singer Billy Bragg: 'Just because you're going forwards, doesn't mean I'm going backwards'.
WORLD
Daily Mail

From chicken shop to the AFL! West Coast Eagles snare Jai Culley in the mid-season draft as 19-year-old young gun delights in leaving his takeaway job for a shot at the big time

West Coast have given their rebuild a kick-start by snaring big-bodied midfielder Jai Culley with the No.1 pick at the AFL's mid-season draft. The 193cm Culley was in the frame to be a first or second-round selection in the national draft later this year after being overlooked in 2021. But...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

England coach Eddie Jones is given a major boost with Exeter Chiefs trio Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Nowell and Jonny Hill all set to return from injury ahead of the summer tour of Australia

England head coach Eddie Jones has been handed a triple injury boost ahead of the summer tour of Australia after Exeter gave a positive injury update on three of their international stars. Luke Cowan-Dickie, Jack Nowell and Jonny Hill have all spent long periods on the treatment table in a...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

'The field's nothing to jump up and down about': Rory McIlroy insists he is 'indifferent' about the line-up for first event of big-money rebel Saudi golf tour at Centurion... even after former world No 1 Dustin Johnson signed up

Rory McIlroy insists he is 'indifferent' about the line-up for the first event of the controversial Saudi golf league - after former world No 1 Dustin Johnson surprisingly signed up to the competition. Johnson, a two-time major champion now No 13 in the world, is the highest-ranked player and jewel...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Channel 10 goes to extreme lengths to keep the winner of MasterChef a secret - after last year's outcome was 'leaked' to betting agencies

Channel 10 has filmed multiple endings for MasterChef Australia: Fans v Faves. The decision to pre-record winner announcements for both finalists was made after the outcome of last year's season was reportedly leaked, leading to a spike in 'suspicious activity' on betting websites. 'Multiple endings were recorded to ensure results...
TV SHOWS
Daily Mail

'The events before and after the match were not acceptable for me': Alan Pardew quits as CSKA Sofia boss after the Bulgarian club's fans targeted their own black players with racist abuse following last month's cup-final defeat vs rivals Levski

Alan Pardew has resigned as manager and technical director of CSKA Sofia with immediate effect after a section of the Bulgarian club's supporters targeted their own black players with racist abuse. Pardew first joined CSKA as a technical director in November 2020, before stepping in as interim manager following the...
UEFA
Daily Mail

Jesse Lingard follows Paul Pogba out the door at Man United as they confirm his 20 years at the club are OVER in another lengthy statement, weeks after he fumed at lack of an Old Trafford send-off

Manchester United have announced midfielder Jesse Lingard will leave the club on a free transfer when his contract expires next month, on the same day the Red Devils confirmed Paul Pogba would also be departing. Lingard started his career with United and has been at Old Trafford for more than...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

379K+
Followers
41K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy