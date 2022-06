COURTNEY HUFFMAN PIC City Watch issued for missing 39-year-old woman, police say (SPD)

SOUTHAVEN,MS. — The Southaven Police Department is searching for a missing 39-year-old woman.

Courtney Huffman was last seen leaving her home on Overlook Drive in Southaven, MS.

On Thursday, May 26, police responded to a call of Huffman being missing.

If you know her whereabouts please contact the Southaven Police Department at 662-393-8652 or email tips@southaven.org

©2022 Cox Media Group