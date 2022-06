On Monday evening, a woman lost her life while another suffered injuries following a traffic accident in Graham. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle crash took place at about 8:45 p.m. on State Route 161 near 200th Street East. The preliminary investigation indicated that a woman was driving when her car rolled over into a ditch for reasons that are yet to be known. The woman died of her injuries after the crash.

