ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two more miners found dead in flooded Burkina Faso mine

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d2mR1_0ftek8Wo00

OUAGADOUGOU, May 28 (Reuters) - The dead bodies of two more missing miners have been found at a zinc mine owned by Trevali Mining Corp (TV.TO) in Burkina Faso that flooded last month, the government said on Saturday.

The bodies of four of the eight missing miners were found earlier this week. Hopes of finding survivors vanished last week when rescue workers found the mine's rescue chamber empty.

The government said in a statement that search operations were continuing for the remaining two missing miners.

The Perkoa mine abruptly submerged on April 16 after torrential rain fell unexpectedly during Burkina Faso's dry season. Canada-based Trevali and the government have launched investigations into the causes of the incident. read more

Reporting by Thiam Ndiaga; Writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Disturbing development in mysterious disappearance of Aussie mum whose toddler was found wandering alone on a Mexican road - as burnt-out van linked to her abduction is discovered

A disturbing photo has emerged of a burnt-out van on the side of the road in Mexico as police desperately search for missing Australian mum Tahnee Shanks. The Mexican news outlet Por Esto published an image of the smouldering vehicle, which is now allegedly being held as evidence in the case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mining Equipment#Ouagadougou#Trevali Mining Corp#Tv To
Daily Mail

'The most dangerous drug trafficker in the world' is extradited from Colombia to America under heavy armed guard: 'Otoniel' led the violent Gulf Clan before being caught in operation with 500 soldiers and 22 helicopters after a decade on the run

Colombian drug lord Dairo Antonio ‘Otoniel’ Úsuga will be arraigned before a federal court judge in New York on Thursday. Úsuga, the leader of the notorious Gulf Clan cartel, was turned over to Drug Enforcement Agents in the South American nation’s capital of Bogotá on Thursday afternoon and flown to a New York-area airport where he arrived later in the evening.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yana Bostongirl

A Fiery Midair Collision Between Planes That Horrified the World

The world's deadliest mid-air collision between planes occurred on November 12, 1996, over the village of Charkhi Dadri in India. The planes involved in the crash were Saudi Arabian (Saudia) Flight 763, a Boeing 747 en route from Delhi to Dhahran in Saudi Arabia, and Kazhakstan Airlines Flight 1907 which was inbound from Chimkent, Kazhakstan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Guardian

Canada plane crash mystery deepens with two murder suspects among dead

A plane crash in the rugged hinterlands of Canada during seemingly calm weather has prompted a federal investigation into what could have brought down the small aircraft. But revelations that two of the passengers were fleeing murder and conspiracy charges and had links to organized crime have only deepened the mystery over the doomed flight.
ACCIDENTS
CBS News

At least 11 dead, 31 rescued after boat capsizes near Puerto Rico

A boat loaded with passengers capsized north of an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico. Eleven people had been confirmed dead while 31 others were rescued Thursday, authorities said. It wasn't immediately clear how many people were aboard the boat when it turned over, said U.S. Coast Guard spokesman Ricardo Castrodad....
ACCIDENTS
deseret.com

Powerful 7.2 earthquake slams southern Peru

A 7.2 magnitude earthquake shook a remote region of Peru this morning, according to The Associated Press. Why it matters: While earthquakes are common in Peru, the earthquake’s dangerously high magnitude is more rare, with the country’s last 7-plus magnitude earthquake occurring in November. Prior to last November,...
ENVIRONMENT
Reuters

Reuters

460K+
Followers
335K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy