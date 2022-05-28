Salute: Remembering local veterans ahead of Memorial Day

Memorial Day is much more than just a day on the water, hot dogs grilling on the barbecue and a day off from work. We reflect on the lives lost while defending our country, those who gave their all in the battle for freedom.

Today, let’s remember some of the soldiers from Lake County who paid the ultimate price.

Marine 2nd Lt. Ken Fischer of Eustis served in Vietnam. Ken had only been in-country eight days and had taken command of his first infantry platoon just three days prior to his death – struck down by a booby trap in the Thua Thien Province of South Vietnam while leading his platoon on an escort mission to relocate civilian locals to better habitation.

The detonation was the result of Fischer "demonstrating courage," a trait he was "already known for, even in the short time he was with his platoon," wrote his commanding officer in a letter to the family. "He was personally checking the area out, looking for ambush sites," he wrote.

Fischer "was, of my four brothers, the one I could go tell anything and he would listen and respond with the best advice," Fischer’s brother, Randy, said.

Sgt Julio Negron of Umatilla served in Iraq. His brother, Jose, also served and shares his story.

"He had volunteered to take the gunner position atop a hummer during a convoy," said Jose. "The driver veered to keep from hitting a kid and the vehicle flipped, crushing Julio.

He was killed instantly.

"But he was where he truly wanted to be, doing what he wanted to do, and doing it with those he wanted to be with," Jose said.

Jerry Lee Patrick of Eustis joined the US Army and was killed in action during the Vietnam War.

An icon in his hometown of Eustis, Patrick was an accomplished high school football player, who had wanted to join the Army since he was a kid. At Eustis High’s traditional "class night," held the week of graduation, the somewhat reserved teenager surprised many by walking alone onto a bare stage and performing "The Ballad of the Green Beret.”

"When he started singing, I don't think there was a dry eye in the audience," remembered Dawn [Gosnell] Diehl, then a 7th grader. "For me, it made the war a reality. It hit home that our boys were going to join in that fight.”

Patrick spent the rest of that short summer of 1966 getting in top shape for basic training and airborne school, hitting the blocking sled on his alma mater's practice field in addition to running and lifting weights. Less than two years later — March 31, 1968 — he was gone, caught in a hail of enemy fire while leading a Special Forces patrol in Vietnam’s Thua Thien province.

Pfc. Derek A. Gibson, a 2004 Eustis High School graduate, entered the Army in 2005 and was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 12th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team 2nd Infantry. Gibson was stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado, until he was deployed in October 2006 to Green Zone, Camp Prosperity, Camp Falcon, in Baghdad, Iraq.

He was killed in action on April 4, 2007, at the age of 20 by an improvised explosive device (IED) during Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Gibson was awarded the Bronze Star, the Purple Heart, the Iraqi Campaign Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Combat Infantry Badge.

Countless other hometown men and women have given their lives in the line of duty including, but not limited to, USMC Richard Edwards of Leesburg, Johny Lee Godfrey from Webster

Marine Staff Sgt. Michael Bock of Leesburg, Army Specialist Alexander J. Miller of Clermont, Army Sgt. John Wayne Johnson of Leesburg, Specialist Eric Ulysses Ramirez of Mascotte and Marine Corps Captain Jerry Russ Woodall of Mount Dora.

Today we honor. Today we remember.