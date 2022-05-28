ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alamance, NC

Eastern Alamance softball bound for NCHSAA state championship series with Game 3 win vs Cape Fear

By David Kehrli, Times-News
 3 days ago

MEBANE — From the first pitch an Eastern Alamance batter saw Saturday afternoon, the Eagles were ready.

A team with five seniors , all of whom were freshman members of an Eagles team that won the state title in 2019, was determined to get back to the state championship series.

A senior opened the game with a bang while a pair of underclassmen drove in the go-ahead runs to guide top-seeded Eastern Alamance to a 3-1 victory against No. 3 seed Cape Fear in Game 3 of the NCHSAA Class 3-A East regional championship series, sending the Eagles back to the state championship.

BACK IN THE SWING OF THINGS: Eastern Alamance rediscovers groove in third round of NCHSAA softball state playoffs

SENIOR LEADER: Eastern Alamance senior Makiya Graves voted Times-News Athlete of the Week for May 2-8

DOMINANT IN THE CIRCLE: Eastern Alamance pitcher Kenna Raye Dark voted Times-News Athlete of the Week for May 9-15

“This is really, really special,” Eastern Alamance coach Danny Way said. “They do the work. They put in a lot of time and a lot of work and a lot of chemistry. Chemistry is a big thing. I’m so proud of them five seniors.”

The Eagles (26-2) will meet No. 3 seed North Buncombe (25-1) in the best-of-three state championship series Friday and Saturday.

“It feels great,” Graves said. “I wouldn’t want to be doing this with any other team. I love this team so much.”

Knowing what was coming her way from Cape Fear pitcher Lex Glemaker, Eagles senior Makiya Graves belted the first pitch over the center-field fence in the bottom of the first inning.

“The past two times we faced her, her best pitch would be down the middle every single time,” Graves said. “So, I was jumping on it — first pitch. I was waiting on it.”

That set the tone for the remainder of the decisive Game 3.

“I feel like my role is to get everybody’s energy going,” Graves said. “and I feel like I did a good job of that.”

Senior Kyra Helton started a one-out rally for the host Eagles in the bottom of the fourth inning, ripping a single to get on base and then stealing second.

“It got us going a little bit,” Way said. “When we get on a little bit, we can run some bases. We’re pretty fast. Kyra’s a senior, doing what she’s supposed to do. We talk about being unselfish and that’s what she did. She just did what she’s supposed to do.”

Senior Kenzie Taylor was hit by a pitch and sophomore Taylor Byrd laid down a bunt single to load the bases with one out in the frame.

Sophomore Destiny Carreiro came to the plate and made contact on a ball that didn’t leave the infield, allowing the runner from third to score, beating a Cape Fear throw to home plate, giving Eastern Alamance a 2-1 lead.

“I was thinking to get a base hit,” Carreiro said. “I was going for the grass just so I could score a run, but my ground ball worked out. … If it was anywhere on the ground, (the runner on third) was going.”

With the bases still loaded, freshman Delani Straughan belted an RBI single to extend the Eastern Alamance lead to 3-1.

“They step up in the biggest times,” Graves said of the underclassmen. “I believe in them so much.”

Eastern Alamance senior Kenna Raye Dark pitched a complete game, allowing five hits and one earned rule while striking out six.

“This game is the most emotion I’ve seen out of Kenna in four years,” Way said of the UNC signee. “We touched on it yesterday about playing hard and playing smart and giving it all your heart. She showed tons of heart. Win or lose, that  young 'un is something else. She works hard at practice and it’s going to carry her to another level.”

Kailee Meredith smacked an RBI double for Cape Fear (25-6) to tie the game at 1-1 in the top of the third.

David Kehrli is a sports reporter at the Burlington Times-News and USA Today Network. You can reach him at david.kehrli@thetimesnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidKehrliTN. Subscribe to the Burlington Times-News here .

This article originally appeared on Times-News: Eastern Alamance softball bound for NCHSAA state championship series with Game 3 win vs Cape Fear

