2 Found Dead In Car In Fresno

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago
FRESNO (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning, two people were found deceased in a vehicle, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

These two people were found around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, when the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a man and a woman in a parked car who appeared to be injured.

The car was parked on Van Ness between Bullard and Barstow.

When deputies arrived they discovered that both people were deceased.

At the moment, there are no outstanding suspects in the case, however, the investigation is underway.

Related
YourCentralValley.com

One injured as fire burns in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was hurt in a blaze that could be seen for miles in the Fresno area. According to officials, crews responded to reports of a grass fire in the area of Marjan Avenue in Clovis near the area of Bullard and McCall Avenues. The fast-moving fire “immediately threatened a […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Man who drowned near Pine Flat Lake named

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man who drowned in the Upper Kings River, near Pine Flat Lake, has been identified according to Fresno County Coroner’s Office officials. Officials have identified the man as 40-year-old Alberto Munoz from Madera. The sheriff’s office responded to a call around 5:41 p.m. Monday about a man in the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
YourCentralValley.com

Suspect in Huron stabbing death on $1M bail, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities have identified the man arrested in the stabbing death of a Huron woman. According to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office officials, 33-year-old Rafael Reynosa of Huron was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on Saturday. He will face a charge of murder and his bail is set at […]
HURON, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Social media exchange caused double homicide, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno police say a social media exchange triggered a double shooting that left two teenagers dead in Southeast Fresno on Tuesday morning. “We do believe that this particular incident stemmed from a prior argument between two females. Those females met at this location to hash out their differences. The video will depict someone possessing a bat. At some point in time during the physical altercation, an individual produced a firearm, shots rang out, and both the Hispanic female and Hispanic male were struck by gunfire and mortally wounded,” said Fresno Police Lieutenant Paul Cervantes.
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Man shot and killed in Exeter identified

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities identified the man that was shot and killed in Exeter Monday morning. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office identified the man as Richard Crowder, 65, of Exeter. Deputies say they responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. near Spruce and Alfred street for a...
EXETER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Cashier pistol-whipped during robbery in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An employee was attacked by a suspect during an armed robbery at a convenience store early Monday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department. Around 2:40 a.m., officers were called out to a 7-Eleven near Kings Canyon Road and Fowler Avenue for a report of an armed robbery. When officers arrived, […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Victims Zip-Tied During Home Invasion Robbery In Tulare County

EARLIMART, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says victims were zip-tied during a home invasion robbery in Earlimart early Monday morning. Deputies were called to the 1800 block of W. Sierra Ave. just west of Hwy. 99 around 3:00 a.m. When they arrived, they were told...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Dispatchers provide the eyes and ears for Kings County

Perhaps the unsung heroes of emergency response, dispatchers are the eyes and ears of local law enforcement, firefighting and ambulance organizations. “They’re vital in giving us that real-time information when we’re responding to these potentially dangerous calls,” said Hanford Police Department Sergeant Jason Gustin. “They help better respond to those calls."
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man found shot and killed in Exeter

EXETER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found shot to death early Monday morning in Exeter, according to Tulare County deputies. Deputies say they responded to a home around 1:30 a.m. near Spruce and Alfred street for a report of gunshots. When deputies arrived they say they found a man inside a home shot to […]
EXETER, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire evacuation order lifted in Madera County

UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect new information from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office regarding the evacuation order being lifted, and from Madera City Fire. MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An earlier evacuation order has been lifted for all residences in the area of Avenue 7 1/2 and River Road near Firebaugh, an […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Local news, weather, sports in Sacramento from CBS 13.

