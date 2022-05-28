2 Found Dead In Car In Fresno

FRESNO (CBS13) — Early Saturday morning, two people were found deceased in a vehicle, said the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

These two people were found around 6 a.m. Saturday morning, when the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office dispatchers received a report of a man and a woman in a parked car who appeared to be injured.

The car was parked on Van Ness between Bullard and Barstow.

When deputies arrived they discovered that both people were deceased.

At the moment, there are no outstanding suspects in the case, however, the investigation is underway.