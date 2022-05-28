ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Sayreville NJ: Man in critical condition after hit and run

By Alexander Lewis, MyCentralJersey.com
Courier News
Courier News
 3 days ago

SAYREVILLE – A man was hospitalized  in critical condition after he was hit by a Jeep Wrangler while driving a scooter Wednesday morning on Route 35.

Township police responded at 5:25 a.m. Wednesday to the area of Victory Bridge on Route 35 North following a report of a hit-and-run. Upon arrival, authorities located the victim, who was rushed to Robert Wood Johnson Hospital where he remained in critical condition, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w8Mbn_0ftejB3X00

Authorities said they believe that the vehicle that was involved was a 2011 to 2018 green, 4-door Jeep Wrangler with a black top, black wheels and painted fenders, with front passenger-side damage. It was last seen on Victory Bridge heading toward  Perth Amboy.

The investigation remained  active Saturday.

Anyone with information should call Sayreville Police Department Patrolman Al Cox at 732-525-5249 or Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jonathan Berman at 732-745-4328.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QWAWJ_0ftejB3X00

Email: alewis@njpressmedia.com

Alexander Lewis is an award-winning reporter and photojournalist whose work spans many topics. This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Sign up today for a digital subscription .

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Sayreville NJ: Man in critical condition after hit and run

Comments / 1

TomG
3d ago

If you don't stay at the scene when involved in an accident then we should presume the car is stolen, you lost your license, don't have a license, or are drunk/drug driving.

Reply
2
Related
Daily Voice

15-Year-Old Boy Airlifted In Route 22 Crash

A 15-year-old boy was flown to the hospital after being struck by a car on Route 22, authorities said.He was struck around 2:25 a.m. at the Reaville Road intersection in Flemington, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor’s Office said.He was taken to Morristown Medical Center for treatment and the crash r…
FLEMINGTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Perth Amboy, NJ
Sayreville, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Sayreville, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Hunterdon Regional football player riding skateboard struck on NJ’s Route 202

FLEMINGTON — A 15-year-old boy operating an electric skateboard was struck by a vehicle on Route 202 early Monday morning. The Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said the teen was hit around 2:20 a.m. at the intersection with Reaville Road, according to Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office Capt. Paul Approvato. The driver, of Bayonne, stayed at the crash scene, Approvato said.
HUNTERDON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alexander Lewis
NJ.com

Man killed, two injured in crash

A Burlington County man was killed and two others injured in a crash on Hopewell Road in Evesham Sunday morning, police said. Authorities said the two cars collided near the intersection of Hopewell Road and Deerfield Avenue around 10:44 a.m. Edward Hensley, 71, of Marlton, was driving south on Hopewell...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hit And Run#Jeep#Mycentraljersey Com
Jersey Shore Online

Police Car Hits Pedestrian In Toms River

TOMS RIVER – A man had to be airlifted to a shore area trauma center after he was struck by a township police officer’s patrol vehicle, authorities said. Toms River Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina confirmed that 42-year-old William Carberry was attempting to cross the roadway near the intersection of Fischer Blvd and Adams Avenue when the accident occurred around 10 p.m. on May 29.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
News 12

Police chase in Newark ends in car crash; 1 officer hurt

A police chase in Newark led to a violent car crash Saturday in which an officer was injured. Video in the aftermath of the crash shows police officers in pursuit of a suspect. The people who took the video said it happened around 11:40 a.m. in the ironbound section near...
NEWARK, NJ
Courier News

Courier News

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
318K+
Views
ABOUT

The home page for Central Jersey, including Middlesex and Somerset counties: breaking and in-depth news, sports, obituaries, events, classifieds and more.

 http://mycentraljersey.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy