Man faces several charges including pointing laser at BSO aviation unit

CBS Miami
 3 days ago
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An 18-year-old Coral Springs man has been arrested after being accused of using blue lights in his vehicle, fleeing and eluding and pointing a laser light at a pilot.

Fort Lauderdale police said that at approximately 11:58 p.m. on Friday night, they were notified by the Broward Sheriff’s Office Aviation Unit of a vehicle using red and blue flashing lights.

Authorities said the vehicle appeared to be involved in a car show in the area of the 900 block of West Commercial Blvd.

Investigators said the vehicle was observed using the red and blue lights unlawfully to stop traffic for the car show.

“The BSO Aviation Unit then noticed a green laser being pointed in their direction from the driver’s side of the vehicle,” authorities said.

Police said the Aviation Unit followed the vehicle until FLPD, along with units from Wilton Manors PD, located it in the 2000 block of North Federal Highway.

Three juvenile passengers were released to their parents and the driver, who was identified as Alex Singleton was arrested.

