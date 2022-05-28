About the Town in June

CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is good news for Dakotah Earley, the 23-year-old culinary arts student who was shot and critically wounded in a robbery in Lincoln Park a few weeks ago. His mother shared photos showing him sitting up with some help in his hospital bed. It's a big accomplishment considering what he has gone through. She also shared a photo that shows Dakotah busy on a new cell phone he got for his birthday. His mom said the best part is shot got to hug her son. Earley was walking near Wayne and Webster around 3 a.m. on May 6 when he was shot three times for his cell phone and passcode. He has had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also lost part of his leg and part of his colon as a result of the shooting. A 19-year-old man who is also a suspect in several other armed robberies is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in this case.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO