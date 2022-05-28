About the Town in June

Get ready to dance! June is Chicago Dance Month and its taking place all over the city and suburbs. Photo by Choose Chicago. A big hit in 1964 was Martha and the Vandellas’ rendition of “Dancing in the Street.” I remember it still. This year there will indeed be dancing in...
Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot and Department of Family and Support Services (DFSS) Commissioner Brandie Knazze announced over 176,000 applications were submitted for the Chicago Resilient Communities Pilot, the $31.5 million monthly cash assistance program to benefit low-income Chicago residents and families, who have faced disproportionate economic hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among Yelp's list of the top 100 donut shops in the U.S., some of Chicago's most popular spots didn't make the cut. In previous years, Stan's Donuts and Coffee, Do-Rite Donuts and Chicken and Firecakes Donuts have been named on other cuisine lists as the best places for a sweet treat in Chicago.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Mourners on Chicago's South Side wiped away tears Saturday at the funeral for the 16-year-old shot and killed in Millennium Park as city leaders search for ways to prevent more senseless gun violence. As people shuffled into the services, they said they went to remember a young man with big dreams whose life ended too soon. But they also went to share a message becuase they do not want to attend another teenager's funeral. Seandell Holliday's friends and family celebrated his life with not just memories but also melodies. It is fitting as Holliday was a drummer who hoped to...
Cook County has confirmed a record number of fatal overdoses in 2021 during an opioid-fueled crisis that is weighing most heavily on middle-aged Black men, according to a WBEZ analysis of medical examiner’s data. By last Thursday, the analysis found, the county had confirmed 1,920 opioid-related deaths last year,...
This week, the City of Chicago continues its mental health trainings for communities impacted by violence. The next sessions will be held for the Garfield Park neighborhoods. There are both in-person trainings, as well as virtual sessions, starting Wednesday. The sessions are aimed at helping community leaders develop skills for...
It was a combination mall and indoor amusement park and is known for being the "World's First Indoor Amusement Park." Old Chicago was the name and it was created by the architecture of Louis Sullivan, who opened the combo mall and amusement park in 1975. Old Chicago was created to bring people out of the city to enjoy shopping, a day of fun with rides (including three roller coasters), and eventually, a circus was added. However, in building Old Chicago Sullivan was over the budgeted amount he had to build the mall, there were major electric issues within the first few days of opening, and the death of a trapeze entertainment at the circus made it difficult for the mall to stay open.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two 15-year-olds were shot and wounded in South Shore Tuesday evening.
At 6:30 p.m., the teenage boy and girl were on the front porch of a home in the 7600 block of South Marquette Avenue when someone on the street took out a gun and shot them both, police said.
The boy was shot in the buttocks, the girl in the hand, police said.
Both were taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital in good condition.
Area Two detectives are investigating.
The positivity rate in three of Chicago’s Black zip codes has declined after three straight weeks of rising COVID-19 cases, according to a Crusader analysis of data from the Chicago Department of Public Health. The news comes as health officials predict Chicago will enter high risk status by Friday...
CHICAGO - Chicago Pastor Chris Harris and Skokie Rabbi Ari Hart have teamed up to erase $1.9 million in medical debt for 2,000 Chicago families. Harris, who leads Bright Star Church in Bronzeville and St. James Church in Pullman, said that Rabbi Hart, of Skokie Valley Agudath Jacob Synagogue, came to him with the idea. Together, they raised a little more than $10,000.
CHICAGO (CBS) -- There is good news for Dakotah Earley, the 23-year-old culinary arts student who was shot and critically wounded in a robbery in Lincoln Park a few weeks ago. His mother shared photos showing him sitting up with some help in his hospital bed. It's a big accomplishment considering what he has gone through. She also shared a photo that shows Dakotah busy on a new cell phone he got for his birthday. His mom said the best part is shot got to hug her son. Earley was walking near Wayne and Webster around 3 a.m. on May 6 when he was shot three times for his cell phone and passcode. He has had several surgeries and spent days in a coma and on life support. Earley also lost part of his leg and part of his colon as a result of the shooting. A 19-year-old man who is also a suspect in several other armed robberies is charged with attempted murder and armed robbery in this case.
A woman from a Chicago suburb was killed and two children injured in a parasailing accident in the Florida Keys on Memorial Day, authorities said. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the accident happened near Pigeon Key at the Old Seven Mile bridge. Authorities said the trio...
CHICAGO - A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood. The 33-year-old was standing in the courtyard of an apartment complex around 1:54 p.m. in the 7800 block of South Colfax Avenue when he was struck in the torso by gunfire, police said. He was...
Police in Michigan City are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon on a crowded beach that left one person critically wounded. It was about 4 pm. when six to eight shots were fired and people scattered in all directions.
At least three people were killed and 12 others were wounded across Chicago since Friday, including five in a mass shooting near Daniel Webster Elementary in Lawndale. Chicago Police said atleast seven others were wounded since Friday, 5 p.m.
Get more in-depth, daily coverage of Chicago politics at The Daily Line. Departing Ald. Michael Scott (24th) is on track to benefit from a city-backed land deal in his own ward shortly after he leaves office that would allow him to and his wife Natashee Scott to buy a pair of vacant lots adjoining their North Lawndale home.
Check out the dance moves at Catalyst Circle Rock Charter School's 8th grade luncheon on Chicago's West Side. Scholar Marquise Hightower and staff member Charlie Myers challenged each other in the DLow Shuffle.
Illinois State Police said they found a person shot inside their car in the inbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway, near 71st Street, around 10:45 p.m. The person was hospitalized with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.
Comments / 0