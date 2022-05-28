ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Lane County farmers adjust planting, hoping to overcome spring's curveballs

By Adam Duvernay, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
The recent rain has been a blessing, unless you had fields to plant — then it was potentially costly and inconvenient.

Some Lane County and Oregon farmers are expecting diminished or failed crops this year because of the rainy, cold weather that dominated springtime. Though badly needed with persisting drought conditions expected to worsen, it reduced the hours farmers could be in their fields, decreased pollination activity and required a little extra spending.

And for many, the rainy weather has delayed planting and slowed how soon they can bring their produce to market.

It could have been worse, some farmers said, like last year when it was bone dry and hot. But an unusually wet spring brought its own challenges, some of which won't show its effects until it's time to harvest later this year.

"I do see reduced crop load pretty much in all the various species I have," said SLO Farm owner Thomas Murray.

Murray grows a variety of fruits at SLO (short for Seasonal Local Organic) Farm, and this year the most challenging thing the weather has done is keep the bees at home. If they aren't collecting pollen, they aren't pollenating trees.

"Pollination didn't work out as well as it could have because the bees had so few days to work, and the hours were reduced based on temperature even when it was clear," Murray said. "You have to have pollination to have fruit."

It's too soon to measure the impact of spring weather, he said, but he sees the signs of reduced and failed crops.

"Prunes and plums look like a pretty much total failure," Murray said. "Revenue-wise, it's substantial."

Planting delays and other hiccups the rainy, cool season caused kept some of the farmers from setting up shop at the Lane County Farmers Market as early in the season as they usually would have, according to market manager Alexis Molinari.

"If they don't have enough product, it's really hard for them to justify coming to the market," Molinari said. "If you're not at market, customers are not recognizing you. It's really important for vendors to establish a presence and be really consistent, and that's how you build clientele. And we're seeing farms starting later and later in the season."

Dealing with delaying in getting crops in ground

For many farmers, the rain meant delays getting plants out the hot house and into the ground, and then to market.

"Our property stays so wet we can't get our tractor in the field to prepare the beds to be able to plant — and that pushes us back," said Lisa Roschek, farm manager for Horton Road Organics near Blachy. "A lot of what people have been seeing in the spring has been all the farms harvesting veggies that were in their greenhouses, which we did, too, for a while. But when we moved outside, there's this weird gap because we can't get the tractor into the field."

Horton Road Organics grows about 30 varieties of vegetables, but is best known for salad greens such as arugulas and baby lettuce. Last year's heat ruined many of those crops, which their coastal range location usually allows to grow throughout the summer. This year's problem with the rain just means they're running behind by a few weeks.

"Our income most likely will be down from 2021. However, the prime months — July through the end of September — are so big for us, and those are still in the mix so we're probably going to be fine," Roschek said.

Kelly Hardin, co-owner of Willow and Oak Farm in Springfield, now knows her property has some drainage issues.

Expecting this spring to look like the last, the new farm owners prepared their fields in the fall for their various flower crops, only to learn their half acre accepts runoff from nearby hills right through their main field. It's made the season challenging.

"Even with the beds we prepared in the fall, they were still way too wet and heavy, and sometimes flooded, to get into this spring. We had to find alternative locations for a lot of plants that went into the ground in February, March and April," Hardin said. "A lot of our stuff ended up being, one, delayed and, two, thrown into a completely different location than where we'd intended to put them. So I definitely had to reconfigure my planting plans."

One of her best selling flower crops, dahlias, should have gone into the ground in late April or early May, she said.

"I just got them into the ground this week into the main field. It finally got dry enough," Hardin said.

Last year's dry spring allowed Crossroads Farm to put its peppers in the ground early. But this year's weather hasn't yet dried up enough to move them out of the greenhouse and into the fields, according to farm manager Ben Tilley.

"We actually haven't even put our own chilies out in the ground yet. April and May were extremely wet and cold, especially for those heat-loving plants. So they've been in the greenhouse just staying comfy," he said. "When a lot of moisture comes out the sky, a lot of water sits in the lowlands were the farm is. We just have to wait for it to dry."

Crossroads Farm has put plants in their fields as early as May 1 and as late as June 20, Tilley said. If July and August are warm, Tilley expects this year's crop will catch up, but the pepper plants will only grow so much in a hot house.

Right now, he's not expecting much loss of business.

"It wasn't severe enough. It was during a time when it's still somewhat expected," Tilley said. "We've had wet Aprils and Mays. It's been a while since they were this wet and cold, but we've had them before and made adjustments."

Curveballs from Mother Nature

Farmers know they can plan for weather and still be surprised.

"For the vast majority of farmers, it's just been very disruptive and inconvenient," said Lane Families for Farms and Forests President Ed Fine said of the rainy spring. "Last year was bad, but it was bad differently."

Whether it's fields too wet for productive wheat farming or moist conditions that are demanding more fungicide applications, or just less time for planting and picking, he said Lane County farmers are having to make adjustments.

"But weather like this doesn't, in and of itself, kill plants," Fine said.

Murray, from SLO Farm, said this year's weather hasn't brought the spring freezes that can be truly destructive.

"The three previous (spring) seasons were very dry and fairly warm. We had some cold snaps here and there, some freezes, which we didn't experience as much this season," Murray said. "We didn't have any major freeze events during bloom. If we reach a critical temperature range during peek bloom, then that can be pretty much a 90% kill."

Murray expects the diversity of his crops, including later-season crops such as apples, will see him through the year.

"Every season poses its challenges," Murray said.

Hardin takes pride in sustainable, ethical farming practices, and so when the rainy weather this year forced Willow and Oak Farm workers to wrangle their 200 chickens into the barn from the fields their situation was far from ideal.

"In this case, what was best for the animals was to not leave them outside and but to get them to higher ground and a safe space, even if that meant bringing them inside for a few days," Hardin said. "It was definitely humbling."

Hardin said, as a new farm, there's plenty still to learn about their land, but that it all comes with the territory.

"The reality is, when you're farming you get hit by curveballs from Mother Nature," Hardin said.

Contact reporter Adam Duvernay at aduvernay@registerguard.com. Follow on Twitter @DuvernayOR.

