Suisun City, CA

1 Arrested In Suisun City For Cocaine And Weapons

By CBS13 Staff
 3 days ago
SUISUN CITY (CBS13) — One person was arrested for driving under the influence and carrying cocaine and a loaded firearm, said the Suisun City Police Department.

The arrest took place after officers conducted a traffic stop and found the driver to be intoxicated.

