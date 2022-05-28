5/28 Prep Softball Scoreboard – Columbia City, Bellmont win sectional titles
DECATUR, Ind. (WANE) – Bellmont erased an early 3-0 deficit to win their first sectional title in three years, knocking off Norwell, 7-4, on Saturday afternoon.
In Class 4A, Columbia City held off Huntington North, 8-5, to win their 11th sectional title in program history.
Scroll below for a complete scoreboard of Saturday’s softball sectional title games throughout northeast Indiana:
Class 4A
Sectional 6 – Columbia City
Huntington North 5 Columbia City 8
Class 3A
Sectional 23 – Bellmont
Norwell 4 Bellmont 7
Class 2A
Sectional 35 – Westview
Westview 3 Fairfield 2
Prairie Heights 5 Bremen 20
Sectional 36 – Eastside
Bishop Luers 2 Woodlan 12
Class A
Sectional 51 – Fremont
Elkhart Christian Academy 4 Fremont 2Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.
Comments / 0