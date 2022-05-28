ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

In Uvalde, tragedy brings a community together

By Nurith Aizenman
kazu.org
 3 days ago

Two women in Uvalde are spearheading an...

www.kazu.org

Comments / 0

Related
kazu.org

Neighboring florists step in to help provide flowers for Uvalde funerals

Funeral services for the 19 students and two teachers killed in Uvalde, Texas, last week start today. NPR's Karen Zamora reports on the preparations underway. KAREN ZAMORA, BYLINE: It's quiet outside The Flower Patch, except for the hum of air conditioning units cooling the building. There are signs on the front entrance and the side door that say no media allowed because a flood of journalists has made it difficult for the florists to do their job. They are working around the clock to create beautiful wreaths and arrangements made of colorful peonies, hydrangeas and lilies.
UVALDE, TX
kazu.org

Memorial services for Texas shooting victims will take place over the next 2 weeks

In Uvalde, Texas, families are burying their relatives as more details emerge about what happened before and during last week's deadly massacre at Robb Elementary School. Police now confirm that an exterior door at the school failed to lock when a teacher closed it just before the gunman used it to enter the school and kill 19 students and two teachers. The investigation went on as mourners attended the first of the funerals for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza. And hundreds gathered to grieve at visitations for other victims. The Texas Newsroom's Sergio Martinez-Beltran reports from Uvalde.
UVALDE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Uvalde, TX
Local
Texas Government
Uvalde, TX
Government

Comments / 0

Community Policy