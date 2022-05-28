ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man drowns near Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. — A 42-year-old-man has drowned at Flint Creek, near Siloam Springs, Ark., according to the Grand River Dam Authority (GRDA) Police Department.

GRDA Police received a call around 1:09 p.m. about a man who jumped into the water to rescue his son, as the son had jumped into the water from the top of Flint Creek Dam.

The 42-year-old and his son were underwater for five to seven minutes before they were rescued by other citizens in the area. Those citizens then began CPR on both of them.

The son was revived at the scene.

The 42-year-old was taken to the Siloam Springs Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

GRDA Police is continuing to investigate this incident.

