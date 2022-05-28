ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Game 7

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Williams (knee) is questionable for Sunday's Game 7 against the...

www.cbssports.com

CBS Sports

2022 NBA Finals: Bracket, games today, schedule, scores with Celtics facing Warriors for championship

The Golden State Warriors are back in the NBA Finals, and will take on the Boston Celtics. For the sixth time in eight years and the first time since 2019, the Warriors won the Western Conference. This time, they ousted the Dallas Mavericks and Luka Doncic in five games, closing out the West finals on Thursday night in San Francisco. The 2022 NBA Finals start Thursday, June 2.
CBS Sports

Draymond Green responds to Heat's Udonis Haslem after criticism for predicting Celtics to reach NBA Finals

The Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics are officially slated to face off when the 2022 NBA Finals get underway Thursday night. Prior to the Celtics defeating the Miami Heat in Game 7 on Sunday, Warriors forward Draymond Green predicted that his team would be facing the Celtics in the NBA Finals before the Eastern Conference finals were even complete.
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Draft: Seven players facing tough stay-or-go decisions before the NCAA deadline to withdraw Wednesday

Following weeks of pre-draft preparation for 2022 NBA prospects -- including private workouts, G League Elite camp and the the NBA Draft Combine -- underclassmen in the draft are now met with the NCAA's withdrawal deadline fast approaching on Wednesday at 11:59 p.m. ET. It's expected to be busy on the decision front as on-the-fence players make their final decisions.
CBS Sports

Wild's Mats Zuccarello: Nursing multiple injuries

Zuccarello is set to have surgery for a core muscle injury and also has a fracture in his leg, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports. The recovery timetable for the surgery is about six weeks, while the fracture is expected to heal with rest. Considering training camp is three-plus months away, Zuccarello should be back to full health heading into his age-35 season. Despite the injuries, the Norwegian had the best campaign of his NHL career in 2021-22, rattling off 79 points in 70 regular-season games.
CBS Sports

Orioles' DJ Stewart: Makes return at Triple-A

Stewart (undisclosed) has gone 2-for-11 with a home run, three walks, four RBI and three runs in his five games since returning from Triple-A Norfolk's 7-day injured list Tuesday. Stewart was sidelined for approximately two and a half weeks due to the unspecified issue. After being dropped from the Orioles'...
CBS Sports

2022 NBA Mock Draft: Jabari Smith to Magic at No. 1 ahead of Chet Holmgren; Bennedict Mathurin into top five

The NBA Finals are almost upon us, which means that 28 teams are now focused on the next major event on the calendar -- the NBA Draft on June 23. This class has long been hyped for its potential franchise players at the top, and that hasn't been oversold. The debate generally rages around the consensus top three -- Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero (our own college basketball experts Matt Norlander and Kyle Boone did a great job explaining why each has a case to be the top pick) -- but players like Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe, Keegan Murray and Bennedict Mathurin also have the potential to become multiple-time All-Stars down the road.
CBS Sports

Patriots' Raekwon McMillan: Still held back by knee

McMillan (knee) was limited during OTAs, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports. Apparently it was premature to assume McMillan had fully recovered from the torn ACL he suffered in August of 2021. New England already has the middle of its defense locked down by Ja'Whaun Bentley, who notched 109 tackles last season, with recent trade acquisition Mack Wilson available in reserve. Assuming McMillan is ready to play come Week 1, he'll likely see most of his action on special teams.
CBS Sports

Orioles' Cedric Mullins: Heads to bench

Mullins will sit Monday against Boston, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports. Mullins sits for just the third time this season, with Ryan McKenna taking over in center field. He's so far been unable to repeat the form he showed in his breakout season last year, as he's hitting a modest .241/.303/.372 on the season, but he's at least helped fantasy teams in a big way with his 11 steals, a number which ranks fourth in the league.
CBS Sports

Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Scratched from Sunday's lineup

Lewis was scratched from the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros for undisclosed reasons. Lewis was slated to bat sixth as the designated hitter Sunday, but he was removed from the lineup without an explanation. It's unclear whether or not the 26-year-old is dealing with an injury, but it's a worrisome situation given he's only four games into his return from the knee surgery he underwent in June of 2021.
SEATTLE, WA

