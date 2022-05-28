Celtics' Robert Williams: Questionable for Game 7

The NBA Finals are almost upon us, which means that 28 teams are now focused on the next major event on the calendar -- the NBA Draft on June 23. This class has long been hyped for its potential franchise players at the top, and that hasn't been oversold. The debate generally rages around the consensus top three -- Jabari Smith Jr., Chet Holmgren and Paolo Banchero (our own college basketball experts Matt Norlander and Kyle Boone did a great job explaining why each has a case to be the top pick) -- but players like Jaden Ivey, Shaedon Sharpe, Keegan Murray and Bennedict Mathurin also have the potential to become multiple-time All-Stars down the road.

