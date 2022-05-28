ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverfront Eats is coming back on June 7!

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 3 days ago

SPOKANE, Wash. — Riverfront Eats is coming back to Riverfront Park!

Every Tuesday from June 7 to August 23, you can go to Riverfront Park to try some new, delicious food from local food trucks in the community.

Presented by Idaho Central Credit Union and Greater Spokane Food Truck Association, you can stop by from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Orange Howard Street Bridge to delve into the different food options available. From barbeque food to Mexican food to everything in between, you can eat from a variety of different places. Live music will also be present as well.

A portion of the proceeds will go towards programming in Riverfront Park.

You can go HERE to learn more about Riverfront Eats!

