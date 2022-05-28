ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmyra, PA

Mahaffey twin brothers strike state doubles gold

By Pat Huggins, Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
Lebanon Daily News
 3 days ago

Aidan and Tyler Mahaffey found something else they have in common on Saturday.

In addition to being identical twin brothers and superb tennis players, the Palmyra sophomores also now share a state doubles championship.

They made it so Saturday afternoon with a 6-1, 7-6 (7-3) win over another set of identical twins, Abhiraj Srivastava and Abhineet Srivastava of Downingtown East in the title match at Hershey Racquet Club. Third place went to Hayden Coons and Danny Wu of Dallastown, who bounced back from a semifinal loss to the Srivastavas to win the consolation match.

Quarterfinalists a year ago, the Mahaffeys effectively surpassed that finish with a pair of straight-set wins on Friday, then gained their title shot with a 6-3, 6-4 triumph over the Shady Side Academy duo of David Mnuskin and Seth Bitzer Saturday morning.

The Mahaffeys then played some of the best tennis of their careers by jumping out to a commanding 6-1, 4-2 lead before the Downingtown East twins gamely rallied to force a tiebreaker. The Palmyra twins would ultimately prevail when Tyler nailed a serve and Aidan jumped on the return and punched it into the open court on match point.

"It feels really good," Tyler said. "It's a goal we've been working on the whole year, so we're pretty happy."

"It means a lot. It's been a big goal since we came here years ago, watching," Aidan said. "I always thought we'd be here. It really is a big dream come true."

For the entire Mahaffey tennis clan, which also includes mom and Palmyra head coach Abbie and dad and assistant coach Keith, themselves both former players.

"It's hard to express just how proud of the boys we are - they lost in the quarterfinals of states last year, walked out the door and said we can do better," Abbie said. "And that has been their goal/motivation this year. To see them reach their goal after seeing all of their hard work, time, and dedication is all you can ask for your kids....as coaches and as parents."

Although they could have made thing easier on their parents by putting the match away more quickly after dashing to a 4-2 second-set lead. But credit for that must go to the Srivstavaas for that, as they doggedly forced the Mahaffeys into a tiebreaker before finally succumbing.

"We knew they weren't going to roll over," Tyler said. "Because it's the state championship and we knew they were better than how they played in the first set and they would come back strong."

"Not going to lie, I was feeling okay when they were up 6-1, 4-2...The Srvistavaas are good doubles players, I would never count them out and they showed that today at that point," Abbie said. "I got a little nervous when they started coming back, but to see the boys fight through it and bring it back to 5-5 and then 6-6 and then their play in the tie breaker......that's part of what you train for. They've made us all so proud. I don't know if there's another word to describe it, that's the only thing I can keep saying!"

They also made their legion of supporters -who seemed to grow in size and intensity as the tournament on - quite proud as well.

"That support was a part of their success- in those moments where things can go the wrong way, when things get tough in a match, having that support and encouragement and know you're playing for your school, your community, your friends and family, it's a difference maker in the mental side of the game," Abbie said. "As a parent, to see so many people who care about your kids and want to see them do well, I feel so blessed."

This article originally appeared on Lebanon Daily News: Mahaffey twin brothers strike state doubles gold

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mahaffey, PA
City
Lebanon, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Palmyra, PA
Palmyra, PA
Sports
abc27 News

PA Lottery ticket worth $66k sold in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lancaster County Treasure Hunt ticket winner will split a jackpot prize of $132,000 with a winner from Allegheny County. Each ticket matched all five numbers drawn, 9-12-16-19-25, and both winners will receive individual prizes of $66,000. The winning ticket in Lancaster was sold at the Turkey Hill on North Reading […]
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

A snapshot of Memorial Day in south central Pennsylvania

Throughout south central Pennsylvania, people spent Memorial Day honoring those in the Armed Services who lost their lives. Back for the first time in three years, the 103rd Annual Memorial Parade of Camp Hill rolled through town. The Cumberland County parade brought plenty of floats and musical acts for guests...
CAMP HILL, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Identical Twins#Hershey Racquet Club
NBC Philadelphia

12 Killed, More Injured During Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia

Léelo en español aquí. Twelve people were shot and killed in Philadelphia over the Memorial Day weekend, pushing the city past 200 homicides before the start of summer. Fifteen people were injured in addition to the 12 killed, in what police said was at least 15 shootings from early Saturday morning until Monday morning across Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WITF

Ground breaking video gaming facility opens at Whitaker Center

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 9:30 am and 7:30 pm on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. Video games are no longer just associated with kids wasting their time while...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
NorthcentralPA.com

Local student places second in state Lyme disease poster contest

Harrisburg, Pa. — When it comes to Lyme Disease, prevention is key. That's why hildren across the state are learning early on how to detect the pests. Since 2019, the state has hosted a Lyme Art Contest each year for first through sixth grade children. Through this contest, kids can use their creativity and learn about where ticks live, what they look like, how to avoid getting bitten, how to check a friend, pet, or family member, and when to see a doctor.
theburgnews.com

Place Your Beats: My Heroes Stage at Hollywood Casino offers a new entertainment option in central PA.

If variety is the spice of life, then options and alternatives are true delights. Cue the My Heroes Stage in five, four, three, two, one. My Heroes Stage is central Pennsylvania’s newest live music venue. Located at Hollywood Casino in Grantville, it’s bringing big-name recording artists from the musical realms of rock, pop and country and western to the Harrisburg region.
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Winning Powerball ticket sold in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball player is $100,000 richer after buying a winning ticket in Hazle Township. The winning ticket was bought at the Hazle Mini Mart on 1136 State Route 940 and won the Saturday drawing. The winning numbers were 2-39-50-61-66, and the red Powerball 15. The ticket matched […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

From Lady Liberty to Hersheypark, check out this drone’s eye view over central Pa.: video

This Memorial Day, enjoy the amazing bucolic sites of the Harrisburg region from above as we take you on a peaceful drone ride over the skies of central Pennsylvania. In the video above, you’ll see well-known landmarks of the region, including Hersheypark, the mini Statue of Liberty, the Pennsylvania state Capitol building, Italian Lake, and some spots that might not be so familiar. How many areas can you recognize?
HARRISBURG, PA
WTAJ

Police investigate stabbing at Logan Hills complex in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are currently investigating a stabbing at Logan Hills apartment complex in Altoona. Altoona police say the stabbing happened Monday morning, Memorial Day, sending the victim to the hospital. Police weren’t called about the stabbing until after the victim was taken by a private vehicle to UPMC. Details are limited at […]
ALTOONA, PA
Lebanon Daily News

Lebanon Daily News

914
Followers
253
Post
121K+
Views
ABOUT

The Lebanon Valley's leading source for local news, sports, entertainment and advertising.

 http://ldnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy