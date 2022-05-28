ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Josh Berry earns 2nd win of NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Charlotte after duel with Justin Allgaier

By Steve Reed
The Tennessean
The Tennessean
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vq9C9_0ftefV2J00

CONCORD, N.C. (AP) — Hendersonville's Josh Berry outdueled teammate Justin Allgaier to give JR Motorsports its first win at Charlotte Motor Speedway in the Xfinity Series race on Saturday.

Berry took the lead with 22 laps to go when Allgaier got loose and brushed the outside wall in Turn 1. Berry slowly pulled away and won by more than 18 seconds while Allgaier finished seventh after experiencing a leaky tire.

Ty Gibbs finished in second place and pole sitter Sam Mayer was third.

Berry led 89 laps. He has won four career Xfinity races in 47 starts, including a victory earlier this year at Dover.

JR Motorsports has won 63 Xfinity Series races and two Trucks races, but this was the first win at CMS. Berry said it was rewarding to get that monkey off the company's back.

“I have been an employee at Junior Motorsports since 2010 and I've seen them struggle a lot at Charlotte,” Berry said. “We all knew this was going to be a great benchmark. I think I can speak for everybody there saying I think this exceeded our expectations.”

Berry and Allgaier raced neck and neck for most of the second half of the race on a sunny afternoon.

“It’s kind of how it has been all year,” Berry said. “We find ourselves racing each other. It seems like more than not it has been me and Justin.”

Allgaier led 63 laps, but his chances of winning ended after he hit the wall. That ended any chance of a dramatic finish after the two cars had been steadily racing more than 15 seconds ahead of the rest of the pack.

With Allgaier out of the picture, it was smooth sailing for Berry.

“After the first contact I felt like the tire was going soft and I had to pit,” Allgaier said. “... We laid it all on the table and neither of us were going to give an edge."

There were eight cautions in the race.

Berry emerged as the Stage 1 winner, even though Noah Gragson led 32 of the race's first 40 laps. Allgaier won the second stage.

Xfinity Series leader A.J. Allmendinger lost air in his tire in the second half of the race, costing him a chance at a win. He finished in 19th place.

DILLON'S WRECK

Austin Dillon was involved in a crash on Lap 110 that took out four other cars after his tire went down and sent him careening into the outside wall. Among those caught up in the wreck were Ryan Seig, Stefan Parsons, Joe Graf Jr. and Anthony Alfredo.

“There was nowhere to go and we got hit from all four sides, or at least it felt like it,” Alfredo said.

JACKED UP

Nicholas Sanchez, who started 31st, lost a lap when he left the pits with a tire jack stuck under the right side of his black No. 99 Chevy. He ran an entire lap with the jack sticking out from underneath the car before having to pit again.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Josh Berry earns 2nd win of NASCAR Xfinity Series season at Charlotte after duel with Justin Allgaier

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

What’s In The World Is Going On At Tepper Entertainment?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte FC has parted ways with head coach Miguel Angel Ramirez, just 14 games into the expansion team’s inaugural season. The club, making that shocking announcement on Monday. Assistant coach Christian Lattanzio will serve as interim head coach for the remainder of the season. Ramirez,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball Recruiting: Matas Buzelis trending toward Tar Heels?

A commitment from five-star wing Matas Buzelis could make the UNC basketball recruiting class of 2023 one of the best we’ve ever seen. One of the highest-rated and most sought-after high school basketball players in the class of 2023, Matas Buzelis has become a household name among coaches and scouts in the summer leading up to his senior season at Brewster Academy.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

Pine Needles set to host 77th US Women's Open

Southern Pines, N.C. — Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club is days away from hosting the 77th U.S. Women’s Open. The women’s golf tournament is scheduled for Thursday through Sunday. Players are expected to begin arriving on Tuesday. Pine Needles is the first golf resort to be...
SOUTHERN PINES, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
Charlotte, TN
City
Hendersonville, NC
Local
Tennessee Sports
Hendersonville, TN
Sports
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Hendersonville, TN
WBTV

Crews searching Linville Gorge for missing Charlotte woman

LINVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crews in Burke County are searching for a woman from Charlotte last seen a week ago. Frances Apperson was last seen leaving her home on North Course Drive in south Charlotte on May 17. Officers say Apperson is deaf and it could be difficult to communicate...
CHARLOTTE, NC
iheart.com

River Level Halts Holiday Fun, Fire Destroys Business, Gas Prices Steady

(Asheville, NC) -- Last week's rains are causing problems for area outdoor adventure businesses. The operations manager at Asheville's Zen Tubing told WLOS-TV yesterday that early rainfall last week caused high levels on the French Broad River through the holiday weekend. Around one-thousand reservations were cancelled as a result. The business is planning to be able to open within the next couple of days.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

2 North Carolina Cities Rank As Best For Starter Homes

Buying your first home, especially in this market can be daunting. I know personally, that my rent is increasing by $200 a month. But anything I’d be interested in purchasing starts at $300,000 pre-bidding war. Comparable properties were $175-$200,000 just two years ago. So it comes as a surprise to me that North Carolina has two cities that rank as the best for starter homes. Yes, you read that correctly. Things may be bad here, but they could be a lot worse.
REAL ESTATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Graf Jr.
Person
Justin Allgaier
Person
A.j. Allmendinger
Person
Austin Dillon
Person
Ty Gibbs
Person
Sam Mayer
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Charlotte, North Carolina

Who doesn't love a good burger? Even though it's not healthy to eat processed food and fast-food on a regular basis, it's ok to have it once in a while. The secret to good health is being balanced. When it comes to food, that means eating whole foods most of the time, and enjoy processed food in moderation. You don't have to give up comfort food - just don't make it a habit of eating it on a daily basis.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Study: Charlotte has two of NC’s deadliest stretches of road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A new traffic study pinpointing the deadliest stretches of road across North Carolina determined two are here in Charlotte. According to the study commissioned by the law firm of Nagle & Associates Personal Injury Trial Lawyers, the first one is Interstate 85, between Exit 36, which is Brookshire Boulevard, and Exit 41, which is Sugar Creek Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

Magazine Names Best Diners In North Carolina And South Carolina

One of the biggest restaurant news items in Charlotte this year was the long-awaited re-opening of Mattie’s Diner. After being displaced from its home at the Music Factory six years ago, Mattie’s is back in business at 3100 The Plaza. The original classic chrome structure has been attached to an old tire shop to offer more seating.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Out of Our Past

“Today, May 30, is the official Memorial Day on the calendar, although we observed it on Monday, May 26. Is the day simply another day off from work or do Americans still hold it dear as a time to give tribute to those who paid the supreme price for the freedoms this nation enjoys?” (5/30)
STATESVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nascar Xfinity Series#Nascar Xfinity#Ap#Cms#Junior Motorsports#Rac
The Spun

Wake Forest QB Billy Edwards Jr. Announces Transfer Commitment

Former Wake Forest quarterback Billy Edwards Jr. announced his transfer to Maryland on Sunday. The three-star prospect looked ahead to "new beginnings" by revealing his commitment to the Terrapins on Twitter. Edwards spent his only season at Wake Forest as a redshirt freshman out of Lake Braddock Secondary School in...
BURKE, VA
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Thomas the Tank Engine is heading to Tweetsie Railroad

BLOWING ROCK, NC (WWAY) — Peep! Peep! Thomas the Tank Engine invites little engineers to go full steam ahead for a day of engaging activities and fun adventures at Day Out With Thomas: The Dream BIG! Tour 2022, presented by Mattel. Thomas the Tank Engine and his friends will...
BLOWING ROCK, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

Two killed in three-vehicle wreck on Salisbury Road Sunday

Two people were killed in a crash on Salisbury Road on Sunday. Chad Tyrone Kincaid, 27, of Statesville and Doris May Proefrock, 79, of Sherrills Ford died in the three-vehicle crash at 7:19 p.m. Sunday, the Statesville Police Department reported. The SPD, in a news release, said that a 2011...
STATESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

102-Year-Old Woman Recognized In Kannapolis On Her Birthday

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Corrine Cannon, a beloved community advocate, received a huge birthday celebration in Kannapolis this weekend. She was honored for her work on her 102nd birthday,. Her great grandson, entertainer and television host Nick Cannon was there. Barber-Scotia College recognized her as she led the charge for...
KANNAPOLIS, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Motorsports
WLTX.com

Officials safely rescue alligator from North Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A freshwater alligator was rescued from a tide pool on North Myrtle Beach Sunday afternoon. According to the North Myrtle Beach Ocean Rescue, the alligator was unharmed in the process. NMBOR Officers, NMB Animal Control and SC Department of Natural Resources all assisted in safely relocating the animal.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
Charlotte Stories

Earthquake Strikes 20 Miles North of Charlotte

Early this morning at 2:07am, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake struck the Catawba, NC area, about 20 miles north of Charlotte. According to the USGS, the quake had a specific epicenter of 35.693°N 81.102°W and a depth of 0.3 km. Earthquakes have been increasing in frequency around the Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

Third earthquake hits area of North Carolina

A Belton man discovers a military dog tag while working in his yard. A new tradition begins in Oconee County. FOX Carolina's Grace Runkel has the details of the first-ever Memorial Day 5K in Oconee County. Free child identification kits. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. An Upstate community activist is...
BELTON, SC
The Tennessean

The Tennessean

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Nashville news, weather, Predators, Titans, Vanderbilt, Vols, music, restaurant, things to do and investigations from the Tennessean and USA TODAY NETWORK staff.

 http://tennessean.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy