Two NYPD cops injured, suspected driver shot during wild incident in Brooklyn

By Georgett Roberts, Dean Balsamini, Joe Marino
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Q8JY_0ftefRVP00

Two NYPD cops were hurt when a 21-year-old man sped off from a traffic stop in Brooklyn, dragging one of the officers, police said.

None of the injuries were life-threatening, cops said during a Saturday morning briefing at the scene.

The wild episode unfolded at 3:55 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of Broadway and Lorimer Street in Williamsburg, according to NYPD Deputy Chief John Chell, commanding officer of Brooklyn North detectives.

Four uniformed officers in an unmarked car assigned to the 90th Precinct Public Safety Unit responded to calls of shots fired by a nightclub near the intersection.

The officers later tracked down the vehicles believed to have been involved in the incident and began talking to one of the drivers, identified as 21-year-old Adrian Castillo-Almonte, who drove off in his white Honda CRV after about a minute, law enforcement sources said.

Castillo-Almonte hit one of the officers, said police, who said one of the cops involved fired their weapon at the car three times.

Police gave pursuit which ended with two officers firing their guns at Meeker Avenue and Vandervoort Avenue, police said. Two people were taken into custody.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2olMod_0ftefRVP00
The driver struck one of the officers when he sped off.
Seth Gottfried
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSTFJ_0ftefRVP00
Police fired their weapons at the car and the suspect later went to Wyckoff Hospital with a gunshot wound in the chest.
Seth Gottfried

Approximately 20 minutes later, Castillo-Almonte walked into Wyckoff Hospital with a gunshot wound to his chest, Chell said. The man is listed in stable condition and charges are pending, cops said.

One officer, who was standing “one to two feet” in front of the white car was struck in the leg and knee. Another cop suffered a hand injury, police said.

Chell said investigators were still piecing together the episode.

Castillo-Almonte was previously arrested in January 2021 in Queens and charged with assault with intention to cause physical injury, sources said.

