ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

Assemblyman unveils new additions to Veterans Memorial

By Richard Roman
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DeNrP_0fteemCP00

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On Saturday, Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara honors local veterans and families during a Memorial Day weekend event. During the event ceremony at the VIAPORT Rotterdam Mall, the Assemblyman unveiled five new additions to the Veterans Memorial.

Get the latest news, weather, sports and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Additions include:

  • Edward Villano joined the U.S. Army on October 22nd, 1953 at the age of 17, as an Infantry Communications Specialist, 10th Special Forces Group. Villano was a decorated soldier, recognized with a number of military awards and decorations, including a National Defense Service Medal and Army of Occupation Medal. He was honorably discharged on July, 26th 1956.
  • Dominick Edward Coppola enlisted in the U.S. Army and was sent to the northwestern part of America where he was trained and became a “Timberwolf” in the 104th Division. Coppola worked as an electrician for the General Electric Company. He recently celebrated his 100th birthday.
  • Robert Becker honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps as a supply chief and platoon sergeant in the Second Marine Division from 1960 until 1966. He then joined the USMC Reserve in 1966 and retired as a first sergeant in 1982. He served as the Grand Marshal of the Rotterdam Memorial Day Parade this year.
  • Raymond Sarnacki was drafted into the Navy during World War II and was assigned to the Philadelphia Navy Yard, where the USS Enright was undergoing construction. He became one of the ship’s “plank owners” and served aboard the ship throughout the war and throughout his time in the Navy on the USS Enright. Sarnacki was on convoy duty, serving in the Mediterranean and the Pacific, including on Okinawa. He recently celebrated his 100th birthday. Sarnacki worked at both the American Locomotive Company and General Electric Company.
  • Joseph Pierce was a US Army scout in the Philippines during World War II. After surviving the 70-mile Battan Death March, Pierce was a prisoner of war for 38 months and received numerous commendations for his service to our country.
Memorial Day parades, ceremonies in the Capital Region

“Memorial Day is a time for us to come together and honor the courageous men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of the principles that unite us as Americans. Having served in the nation’s armed services and a member of the Assembly Committee on Veterans’ Affairs, I’m proud to host this ceremony that honors all of those, past and present, who have served our great nation,”  said Assemblyman Santabarbara.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Schenectady, NY
Government
City
Schenectady, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Us Army#Memorial Day#The Veterans Memorial#The U S Army#10th Special Forces Group#The 104th Division#Marine Corps#The Usmc Reserve#The Grand Marshal
painnewsnetwork.org

In Memory of Two Pain Warriors

The pain community is mourning the loss of two of its most dedicated advocates this Memorial Day weekend: Terri Lewis and Jeffrey Fudin. Dr. Fudin was a clinical pharmacist who specialized in pain management at the Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany, New York. He was also a prolific researcher, blogger and mentor to other clinicians. Fudin died Friday at the age of 63 after a lengthy battle with Stage 4 colon cancer.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Wednesday, June 1

Today's five things to know include a Bethlehem car dealer employee being arrested for the third time, a man being shot in Schenectady on his 21st birthday, and the return of the ever-famous "puff puff putt" to a Saratoga Springs mini-golf course.
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
World War II
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

26K+
Followers
14K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy