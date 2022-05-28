Signs honoring veterans to be placed along I-15

SALT LAKE CITY ( ABC4 ) – This week, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) will install two new 5-foot by 10-foot signs on I-15 near Point of the Mountain in honorary recognition of the interstate as the Veterans’ Memorial Highway.

I-15 was initially deemed the Veterans’ Memorial Highway back in 1998, but since then there have only been two signs along the interstate memorializing it as so–one at the Idaho border and another at the Arizona border. UDOT notes that these two new signs will be placed in more populous areas.

“I think it is important to be reminded more frequently of the sacrifices and service our veterans make for us,” said Rep. Nelson Abbott, who worked closely with UDOT to install the signs. “These signs are just a small symbol of our appreciation to veterans. I’m so happy these are finally being installed and it couldn’t have worked out better by having them installed just after Memorial Day.”

A neighbor of Rep. Abbott, who is a member of the Orem American Legion, the nation’s largest wartime veterans service organization, proposed the idea for the signs.

The signs will be placed on each side of I-15 just south of the 14600 South exit in Salt Lake County.

