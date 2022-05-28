ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dunnellon, FL

Dunnellon man with prior battery convictions jailed after being accused of choking girlfriend

By Staff Report
ocala-news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA 40-year-old Dunnellon man with several prior battery convictions was arrested after being accused of choking his girlfriend during an argument over messages that were found on his cellphone. On Friday, May 20, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy received a call for service from Marion County Fire Rescue...

www.ocala-news.com

Comments / 0

Related
ocala-news.com

Belleview man jailed after being accused of striking female victim’s head with beer bottle

A 36-year-old Belleview man was arrested after being accused of striking a female victim in the head with a beer bottle. On Saturday, May 28, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the 7000 block of SE 110th Street Road in Belleview in reference to a domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, the female victim told the deputy that Steven Michael Haislip had struck her in the head with a glass beer bottle.
BELLEVIEW, FL
villages-news.com

85-year-old resident of The Villages jailed on felony battery charge

An 85-year-old resident of The Villages has been jailed on a felony battery charge. Geraldine Jane Boglivi was arrested on a charge of battery on a person over the age of 65 on Monday at her home in the Village of Duval. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies had been called to the home shortly before noon Monday where a witness described an altercation between Boglivi and an 85-year-old man which reportedly occurred on Saturday. The victim told deputies he “did not remember” the incident. He had suffered bruising on his lower left arm, according to an arrest report.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Bay News 9

Suspect killed by authorities after alleged cross-county crime spree

HERNANDO/PASCO COUNTY LINE, Fla. — One suspect is dead and two more were interviewed by authorities following a series of alleged crimes in Hernando and Pasco counties that ended with a neighborhood shootout in the Spring Hill area. Pasco County Sheriff Chris Nocco said the series of events that...
SPRING HILL, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dunnellon, FL
Marion County, FL
Crime & Safety
Dunnellon, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Homosassa man arrested for striking man with vehicle, fireplace poker

Authorities took a Homosassa man into custody for allegedly striking another man with a vehicle and then a fireplace poker in the Crystal River Mall parking lot. Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 32-year-old Timothy Dean Thompson Jr. the night of Monday, May 30, on a charge of aggravated battery involving a deadly weapon.
HOMOSASSA, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after punching male nurse at AdventHealth Ocala

A 32-year-old Ocala man who was receiving medical treatment at AdventHealth Ocala was arrested after he punched a male nurse. On Tuesday, May 17 at around 4:30 p.m., the nurse was tending to a patient at the hospital, John Andrew Anderson, when the patient became irate. According to the victim,...
OCALA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Choking#Domestic Violence#County Jail#Thomas Ryan#Violent Crime
villages-news.com

Villager snatches key from golf cart operated by DUI suspect at Morse Gate

A Villager snatched a key from a golf cart operated by a drunk driving suspect at the Morse Gate at County Road 466. Wayne Vodar, 74, of the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was driving the golf cart at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Morse Boulevard and was swerving “all over the roadway,” and in and out of the golf cart lane that runs parallel with Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A Villager was following Vodar who “drove in circles” out of the golf cart lane “with no regard for the oncoming traffic.” He almost hit several other golf carts, too. Vodar’s golf cart hit a sign, causing slight damage and then stopped near a tree. The Villager who had witnessed his dangerous driving snatched the key from Vodar’s golf cart and handed it to the attendant at the Morse Gate. Law enforcement was summoned to the scene.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
click orlando

WATCH: Ocala police save 6-day-old choking baby at Golden Corral

OCALA, Fla. – Police saved a 6-day-old baby from choking at a Golden Corral restaurant in Ocala Saturday evening, according to the department. Police said Officers Patterson and Coughlin arrived at the restaurant after hearing reports of the child choking on his mother’s milk and turning purple. [TRENDING:...
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Villager enters plea in alleged attack on fellow golfer over ‘etiquette’

A Villager has entered a plea in an alleged attack on a fellow golfer over course “etiquette.”. Last week in Sumter County Court, 76-year-old Richard Eric Randell of the Village of Springdale entered a plea of not guilty to a a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He remains free on $2,000 bond which was posted by his wife on the day of his arrest on April 29.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Toxicology report shows that Villager had drugs in system at time of crash

A toxicology report has indicated that a Villager had drugs in her system at the time of a crash that sent her to a local emergency room. Lois Catherine Blasko, 74, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies earlier this month at her home a 3271 Ashbrook Place in the Village of Summerhill. An arrest warrant was issued this month charging her with driving under the influence in connection with an accident in January at Woodridge Drive and Atwell Avenue in the Village of Summerhill. She had been driving a green 2017 Subaru Forester which had sustained significant damage to the passenger side in a sideswipe collision with a box truck, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man dies in apparent bonfire explosion at DeLand party

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A bonfire at an outdoor party near DeLand turned deadly over the holiday weekend, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies and firefighters were called to a home along 3rd Court near June Terrace around 4 a.m. Monday after getting reports of an injured man and a possible explosion.
WCJB

Two inmates were re-arrested for battery against another inmate

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two inmates in the Alachua County Jail were re-arrested after deputies say they beat up another inmate. Deputies report that 31-year-old Eric White, and 33-year-old Clarence Banks had entered the room to find inmate Joseph Hoyer. That’s when they say Banks started to punch Hoyer....
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sheriff: Volusia County man killed in explosion at Memorial Day bonfire

DELAND, Fla. — A DeLand-area man was killed early Monday. Officials say 51-year-old Michael Riedinger died in an apparent accidental explosion at a bonfire during an outdoor party. The sheriff's office and the state fire marshal are investigating. “There's been an accident. He's dead. There's somebody dead,” a 911...
DELAND, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sheriff's office investigating battery at Hunter Springs Park

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office is looking into a physical altercation that occurred at Hunter Springs Park. Deputies responded to the Crystal River city park at around 3 p.m. Friday, May 27, to discover a juvenile struck another juvenile. Minor injuries, which didn’t require medical attention, were reported, according to the sheriff’s office, and there was no property damage.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

21-year-old Leesburg woman dies at scene of crash on State Road 44

A 21-year-old Leesburg woman died at the scene of a crash Tuesday morning on State Road 44 in Lake County. She had been driving a 2003 Ford Ranger pickup at 8:34 a.m. westbound on State Road 44 at Bottany Woods Drive in Eustis when she veered onto the grass shoulder and overcorrected, according to an accident report from the Florida Highway Patrol. She entered the eastbound lane of traffic and drove into the path of a 2021 Ford Ranger driven by a 45-year-old Groveland man. He had been hauling a trailer when the woman’s pickup collided with the left side of his vehicle. He lost control of his vehicle and it overturned, landing on its roof. He suffered minor injuries.
LEESBURG, FL
ocala-news.com

Three lieutenants in Marion County law enforcement graduate from senior leadership course

Three lieutenants who serve in Marion County are among the newest 29 graduates of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Senior Leadership Program. Marion County Sheriff’s Office lieutenant Ryan Robbins, along with Ocala Police Department lieutenants Casey Eades and Anthony Vizzini, received the honors on Friday, May 27 after completing seven weeks of training over a 10-month period at the Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute in Tallahassee.
MARION COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy