Homestead girls tennis swept in Semi-State meet

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead’s girls tennis team saw their season come to an end after being swept by Fishers, 5-0, in the Semi-State championship meet on Saturday afternoon.

The closest matchup of the day was the No. 2 singles matchup between Homestead’s Anna Topmiller and Fishers’ Isabelle Mokra. Mokra won that matchup, 6-1 and 6-3.

Homestead closes the year with their 25th regional championship, the second most by any program in state history only behind Munster.

