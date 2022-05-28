ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Homestead girls tennis swept in Semi-State meet

By Josh Ayen
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FkRrN_0ftebwoe00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Homestead’s girls tennis team saw their season come to an end after being swept by Fishers, 5-0, in the Semi-State championship meet on Saturday afternoon.

The closest matchup of the day was the No. 2 singles matchup between Homestead’s Anna Topmiller and Fishers’ Isabelle Mokra. Mokra won that matchup, 6-1 and 6-3.

Homestead closes the year with their 25th regional championship, the second most by any program in state history only behind Munster.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
WANE 15

Columbia City, Leo, Eastside, Whitko win regional title

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Columbia City, Leo, Eastside, and Whitko all brought home a regional title in softball on Tuesday night, as the quartet of local teams is advancing to semi-state this coming Saturday. In 4A, Columbia City’s Bethany Haselby was 2-for-2 with 4 RBI to lead the Eagles over Carroll by a score […]
COLUMBIA CITY, IN
WANE 15

Trine softball finishes as national runner-up

SALEM, Va. – The Trine University softball team finishes the 2022 season as national runner up in the NCAA Division III Softball Championship after a 3-0 loss to Christopher Newport University in the second game of the final series. The second-place finish is the best in the program’s history. The Captains would bat in the […]
SALEM, VA
WANE 15

Fort Wayne FC falls at Cleveland Force

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne FC’s Alexandre Frank scored on a header off a free kick in the 37th minute – or, at least as close as we can tell via the video stream of the game – but Fort Wayne FC fell at Cleveland 2-1 on Tuesday night. Fort Wayne FC is back […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fishers, IN
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
City
Munster, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homestead
wevv.com

Reitz Memorial High School student-athlete honored with statewide award

An Evansville high schooler is one of four Indiana student athletes being recognized through a statewide award. Evansville resident and Reitz Memorial High School student Dominic Norman has been announced as a recipient of a 2022 Thomas A. Brady MD Comeback Scholarship Award. The award is presented by Forté Orthopedic...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Wright’s Gymnastics to Open Grand Park Facility

Greenwood-based Wright’s Gymnastics will Tuesday open the door to its new facility at Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. Wright’s 360° Movement Academy will offer traditional gymnastics, ninja and dance, as well as an academic preschool called Kids 360° Early Learning Academy. Wright’s, which operates six...
WESTFIELD, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
indyschild.com

Pine Lake Waterpark & Beach – 2 Hours North of Indianapolis

Pine Lake Waterpark is the perfect summer day trip for families looking to spend the day at the beach. Pine Lake Waterpark, located about 2-hours north of Indianapolis, has been a family-run business since 1922. Guests can soak up the sun each summer at this unique beach/waterpark. Quick Info about...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Gas prices surge in the Summit City

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Gas prices in Fort Wayne topped $4.89 Tuesday afternoon. According to GasBuddy, historically the average gas prices in Fort Wayne and nationally ranged from a low of $1.97 in May of 2020 to a high of $3.95 in May of 2014. According...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Coroner: Woman’s body pulled from Eel River

WABASH COUNTY, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - A woman’s body was pulled from the Eel River, east of North Manchester, Monday afternoon, the Wabash County Coroner’s office said Tuesday. Officials are trying to determine the identity of the woman and what caused her death. No further information...
WABASH COUNTY, IN
Boston 25 News

Photos: Scenes from the 2022 Indianapolis 500

2022 Indy 500 The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds performs a flyover before the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in Indianapolis, Sunday, May 29, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy/AP)
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy