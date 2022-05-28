ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Watch: Ticket-bearing Liverpool fans pepper sprayed by police in disgraceful footage outside Stade de France

By Farrell Keeling
Yardbarker
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome footage has emerged appearing to show French police pepper spraying Liverpool fans waiting to get inside the Stade de France. Kick-off for...

www.yardbarker.com

Complex

Chaos Ensues as Police Tear Gassed Liverpool Fans Outside Champions League Final

Chaos ensued on Saturday night as police deployed pepper spray and tear gas on Liverpool fans outside the Champions League final at Stade de France in Paris. Footage circulated social media showing thousands of Liverpool supporters stuck outside the stadium in the lead-up to Saturday’s match, which Real Madrid won 1-0. The Associated Press reports the game was delayed for 37 minutes due to security struggling to control the flow of fans being let into the stadium.
UEFA
SPORTbible

Thierry Henry's Comments About Champions League Final Being In 'Saint-Denis' And 'Not Paris' Goes Viral

Thierry Henry's comments about the Champions League final taking place in Saint-Denis and "not Paris" have gone viral on social media. The showpiece was remembered more for the ill-treatment received by supporters than the game itself after innocent Liverpool fans were tear-gassed and pepper sprayed by riot police outside the Stade de France, where many were crammed together and unable to get in.
UEFA

