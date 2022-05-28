Marrero man dies after single vehicle crash in Lafourche, was not wearing seatbelt

RACELAND, LA ( WGNO ) – A crash in Lafourche Parish claimed the life of a Marrero man Saturday.

According to Louisiana State Police, at about 2 a.m., troopers were called to LA Hwy. 182 near Morrison Street after a report of a single-vehicle crash.

Investigation revealed 29-year-old Bryan Lombas, was heading east on highway 182 in a 2001 Chevrolet Tahoe when for unknown reasons, he drove off of the roadway to the right while in a left curve.

Troopers said he steered left trying to get back on the road but went too far causing the truck to rotate, crossing over the center line, he then went off the roadway on the left side and the truck turned over hitting a parked vehicle and came to a stop on the truck’s roof.

LSP said Lombas was not wearing a seatbelt during the time of the accident and suffered deadly injuries. he was pronounced dead on the scene by the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office.

As a part of the ongoing investigation, a toxicology sample was taken from Lombas for analysis.

Stay updated with the latest breaking news, weather, and sports! Download the WGNO News App and subscribe to our daily headlines newsletter.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGNO.