ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Canada, Finland advance to world hockey final -- again

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dcyAH_0ftebReF00
1 of 9

TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Defenseman Miro Heiskanen had a goal and two assists and Finland beat the United States 4-3 on Saturday to set up its third straight world hockey championship final against Canada.

Dylan Cozens scored twice in Canada’s 6-1 victory over the Czech Republic in the other semifinal. Finland beat Canada in the 2019 final in Slovakia, and Canada topped the Finns last year in Latvia.

“We know the building is going to be rocking and the Finns are playing for gold at home,” Cozens said. “But we need to try to have a strong start and not let (Finland) build momentum from their fans.”

Sami Vatanen, Joel Armia and Sakari Manninen also scored for Finland and Jussi Olkinuora made 25 saves. The Finns won their first Olympic title this year in Beijing.

“It’s special,” defenseman Mikko Lehtonen said. “At the moment, it’s always one game. It’s a final. It doesn’t matter who you play, but in front of the home fans, it’s always special for us.”

Nate Schmidt, Sean Farrell and Adam Gaudette scored for the Americans. Jeremy Swayman stopped 22 shots.

“It’s definitely a tough one,” Farrell said. “We battled as hard as we could, but they’re a really good team and they ended up coming out on top. We’ve just got to refocus and be ready to battle for a bronze tomorrow.”

In Canada’s victory, Kent Johnson, Adam Lowry, Matt Barzal and Cole Sillinger also scored and Chris Dreidger made 25 saves.

“We came here to win,” Canadian defenseman Ryan Graves said. “We take pride in our hockey. As Canadians, hockey’s in our blood so I know everyone back home is rooting for us to get gold. It’s an honour to play for your country and that’s the whole reason we come over here.”

David Krejci scored for the Czech Republic.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Sports

U.S. women’s hockey team gets new head coach

John Wroblewski, most recently an AHL coach, has been named head coach of the U.S. women’s hockey team for the world championship in August and September, succeeding Joel Johnson, who coached the team to silver at the Olympics in February. USA Hockey did not provide a reason for Johnson’s...
HOCKEY
The Associated Press

Poland boosting its infrastructure to help Ukrainian exports

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Wednesday his country is improving its transport infrastructure to ease the export of grain and other key products from neighboring Ukraine that has been severely restricted by Russia’s invasion. Morawiecki spoke in the Ukrainian town of Borodyanka,...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Graves
Person
Miro Heiskanen
Person
Sami Vatanen
Person
Sean Farrell
Person
Adam Lowry
Person
Joel Armia
Person
Adam Gaudette
Person
Sakari Manninen
Person
Nate Schmidt
BBC

England to tour Australia around Men's T20 World Cup

England men's limited-overs teams will tour Australia either side of October and November's T20 World Cup. Cricket Australia has announced the 2022-23 summer fixtures for its men's and women's sides, with a record six teams set to tour the country. England will play Twenty20s in Brisbane on 9 October before...
WORLD
Mental_Floss

5 Misconceptions About World War I

The first World War was a global tragedy that shaped pretty much every major event in the 20th century. But despite the conflict's importance, there's still a lot that we get wrong about it. So we're here to help dispel some of the most common myths about World War I, adapted from an episode of Misconceptions on YouTube.
POLITICS
The Hockey Writers

Red Wings Draft Targets: Marco Kasper

With the eighth-overall selection in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft the Detroit Red Wings will have plenty of excellent prospects to choose from. The 2022 Draft class is not the strongest, though there will still be multiple great choices remaining when Steve Yzerman takes the stage in Montreal. Though it is fair to assume that the Red Wings’ front office will select the prospect that they deem to be the best player available, it is no secret that their greatest need is for dynamic offensive talent, especially at the center position.
DETROIT, MI
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

923K+
Followers
448K+
Post
417M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy