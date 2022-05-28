ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Restaurant employees cope with rising tide of abusive customers

By Betty Yu
KDRV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- Security video captured a customer behaving badly -- mistreating a restaurant worker over an order of French fries at Stonestown Mall in San Francisco. This new example of hostile customers abusing employees has attracted attention on social media. Umai Savory Hot Dogs owner Dat Thieu...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 1

