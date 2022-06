A Midland man has been arrested after barging into a home in the Camelot Lake area and barricading himself upstairs, according to the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office. Isabella County deputies had been sent to the area Sunday for a man who approached a home from the lake indicating that he was fleeing from the police and that he had taken methamphetamine. When deputies attempted to take him into custody he ran, the Isabella County Sheriff’s Office says. A K-9 unit was sent to the area but was unable to find him.

ISABELLA COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO