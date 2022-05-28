Student achievements, donations and more: Good news in Ocala/Marion County

Area students excel in higher education

University graduates

Hunter Hughes, Ocala, Bachelor of Science degree, Mechanical Engineering, Grove CIty College

Shire Padao, Oxford, Master of Science degree, Nursing, Wilkes University

James Soetebeer, Ocala, Doctor, Nursing Practice, University of North Georgia

Jacob Parker, Ocala, Bachelor's degree, Mechanical Engineering, Worcester Polytechnic Institute

Jack MacDonald, Ocala, Bachelor's degree, Business Administration, University of Mississippi

President’s List

Macy Gibson, Ocala, Georgia Southern University

Cassie Garrity, Morriston, Southern New Hampshire University

Miranda Putnam, Reddick, Southern New Hampshire University

Rachel Elliott, Oxford, Southern New Hampshire University

Crisandra Richardson, Summerfield, Southern New Hampshire University

Alexeus Rodgers, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University

Wilfredo Velez, Lady Lake, Southern New Hampshire University

Faith Murphy, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University

Amy Griffith, The Villages, Southern New Hampshire University

Jimi Rucker, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University

Anthony Tropeano, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University

Isaac Mercer, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University

Jessica Chambers, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University

Kaylee Mandrell, Oxford, Southern New Hampshire University

Blake Crowe, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University

Hiten Patel, Ocala, Tallahassee Community College

Brittany Jorif, Ocala, Tallahassee Community College

First Santiago As2 Santiago, Ocala, Tallahassee Community College

Josue Matos, Ocala, Tallahassee Community College

Dean’s List

Lauren Hebert, Ocala, University of Mississippi

Ainsley Clifford, Ocala, Georgia Southern University

Gregory Bourget, Ocala, Benedictine College

Matthew Minassian, Ocala, Belmont University

Belinda Wilson, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University

Emalee Perreault, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University

Doris Bartlett, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University

Audra Hunter, Belleview, Southern New Hampshire University

Other Accolades

Andrew Paraiso, of Ocala, majoring in English, was awarded a Certificate in Finance and Banking from the College of the Holy Cross' Carlyse and Arthur A. Ciocca '59 Center for Business, Ethics, and Society.

Ocalan appointed to Coast Guard Academy

The United States Coast Guard Academy recently announced Joseph Reynolds, of Ocala, has been recognized for superior academic achievement and leadership potential, according to an email from Margaret Reynolds.

Reynolds, who maintained a 4.0 GPA his first year at the University of Central Florida’s Burnett Honors College, has accepted an appointment to attend the Coast Guard Academy and will be sworn in as a member of the Class of 2026.

Reynolds was homeschooled, but also participated in Belleview High School’s AICE and Robotics & Automation Design classes. At BHS, Reynolds ran for the cross country and track teams. He also took several classes at Redeemer Christian High School and the College of Central Florida prior to graduation.

Reynolds was an employee at Publix Supermarkets and Winco Manufacturing, and was very involved with helping his community through programs like Interfaith Emergency Services and Royal Family Kids Camp, the email said.

Heart of Florida Health Center receives MCCA award

The Marion County Children’s Alliance 2022 Dr. Mike Jordan Award of Excellence was awarded to the Heart of Florida Health Center for its work in providing access to health care for low-income children, according to an email from Beth McCall, executive director of the Marion County Children's Alliance.

In 2021, a pediatric specialty dentist was hired to eliminate travel for children and youth for dental care, the email said. Heart of Florida, in partnership with Marion County Public Schools and the United Way of Marion County, established a clinic at College Park Elementary School as a part of the Community School initiative.

Ocala Police Department receives MCCA award

The Marion County Children’s Alliance 2022 Dr. Mike Jordan Vision Award was awarded to the Ocala Police Department for the Polar Patrol ice cream truck initiative, according to an email from Beth McCall, executive director of the Marion County Children's Alliance.

The truck has been retrofitted to resemble an ice cream truck and is used by the Ocala Police Department to visit various sites throughout the city where free ice cream is given to children and youth, friendships are made, and a positive image of law enforcement is created, the email said.

College Of Central Florida presents employee awards

The College of Central Florida honored outstanding employees at its annual Employee Service and Recognition Awards ceremony on May 6, according to a press release from CF.

The Constellation Award for 2022 was presented to Tracey Cornille, Joshua Copeland, Lynn Maltais, Joyce Maly, Catherine McDonough, Elyse Perry and Tonya Price-Ashley for their Campus Clinical Experience project.

The 2022 Adjunct Instructor of the Year award was presented to Jane Burke, who teaches communications.

The highlight of the annual award ceremony is the Gabor Awards, the release said. Now in its 32nd year, the Gabor Awards were established by the Gabor Agency in 1990 and are presented by the CF Foundation. Faculty and staff nominate their peers based on contributions to students, the college and community.

The 2022 winners are:

Kirby Brown, faculty category. He is an associate professor of mathematics who was described by his peers as “fully committed to students’ success.”

Sylvia Thornton, career service employees. She serves as executive administrative assistant for Academic Affairs and has been called an “unsung hero.”

Josh Strigle, administrative/professional/technology employees. He is the director of e-learning and the learning support centers and was recognized for “directly contributing to the huge success of the transition to online classes and tutoring.”

New GFWC president donates clothes to Interfaith

Nancy Hutchinson, newly elected president of GFWC Greater Ocala Woman’s Club, recently donated boxes of clothing to Interfaith Emergency Thrift Store, according to an email from the GFWC.

The club receives the items from CC’s Wish List out of Illinois and disburses to local organizations such as Sozo, Fort McCoy Elementary School, Greater Ocala First Methodist Church and Pace Center for Girls, the email said. This is the second donation of this kind.

A special birthday celebration

Sarah May (Hopkins) Wardell will celebrate her 93rd birthday on May 30. She was born and raised in New Jersey and raised 12 children (eight girls, four boys,) according to a family provided biography.

A few family members will gather to celebrate, and they note with pride the five generations of girls/women in the family.

