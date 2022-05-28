ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Student achievements, donations and more: Good news in Ocala/Marion County

By Ocala Star-Banner
Ocala Star Banner
Ocala Star Banner
 3 days ago

Area students excel in higher education

University graduates

  • Hunter Hughes, Ocala, Bachelor of Science degree, Mechanical Engineering, Grove CIty College
  • Shire Padao, Oxford, Master of Science degree, Nursing, Wilkes University
  • James Soetebeer, Ocala, Doctor, Nursing Practice, University of North Georgia
  • Jacob Parker, Ocala, Bachelor's degree, Mechanical Engineering, Worcester Polytechnic Institute
  • Jack MacDonald, Ocala, Bachelor's degree, Business Administration, University of Mississippi

President’s List

  • Macy Gibson, Ocala, Georgia Southern University
  • Cassie Garrity, Morriston, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Miranda Putnam, Reddick, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Rachel Elliott, Oxford, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Crisandra Richardson, Summerfield, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Alexeus Rodgers, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Wilfredo Velez, Lady Lake, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Faith Murphy, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Amy Griffith, The Villages, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Jimi Rucker, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Anthony Tropeano, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Isaac Mercer, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Jessica Chambers, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Kaylee Mandrell, Oxford, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Blake Crowe, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Hiten Patel, Ocala, Tallahassee Community College
  • Brittany Jorif, Ocala, Tallahassee Community College
  • First Santiago As2 Santiago, Ocala, Tallahassee Community College
  • Josue Matos, Ocala, Tallahassee Community College

Dean’s List

  • Lauren Hebert, Ocala, University of Mississippi
  • Ainsley Clifford, Ocala, Georgia Southern University
  • Gregory Bourget, Ocala, Benedictine College
  • Matthew Minassian, Ocala, Belmont University
  • Belinda Wilson, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Emalee Perreault, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Doris Bartlett, Ocala, Southern New Hampshire University
  • Audra Hunter, Belleview, Southern New Hampshire University

Other Accolades

Andrew Paraiso, of Ocala, majoring in English, was awarded a Certificate in Finance and Banking from the College of the Holy Cross' Carlyse and Arthur A. Ciocca '59 Center for Business, Ethics, and Society.

Ocalan appointed to Coast Guard Academy

The United States Coast Guard Academy recently announced Joseph Reynolds, of Ocala, has been recognized for superior academic achievement and leadership potential, according to an email from Margaret Reynolds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nbyNj_0fteapkC00

Reynolds, who maintained a 4.0 GPA his first year at the University of Central Florida’s Burnett Honors College, has accepted an appointment to attend the Coast Guard Academy and will be sworn in as a member of the Class of 2026.

Reynolds was homeschooled, but also participated in Belleview High School’s AICE and Robotics & Automation Design classes. At BHS, Reynolds ran for the cross country and track teams. He also took several classes at Redeemer Christian High School and the College of Central Florida prior to graduation.

Reynolds was an employee at Publix Supermarkets and Winco Manufacturing, and was very involved with helping his community through programs like Interfaith Emergency Services and Royal Family Kids Camp, the email said.

Heart of Florida Health Center receives MCCA award

The Marion County Children’s Alliance 2022 Dr. Mike Jordan Award of Excellence was awarded to the Heart of Florida Health Center for its work in providing access to health care for low-income children, according to an email from Beth McCall, executive director of the Marion County Children's Alliance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TMU9H_0fteapkC00

In 2021, a pediatric specialty dentist was hired to eliminate travel for children and youth for dental care, the email said. Heart of Florida, in partnership with Marion County Public Schools and the United Way of Marion County, established a clinic at College Park Elementary School as a part of the Community School initiative.

Ocala Police Department receives MCCA award

The Marion County Children’s Alliance 2022 Dr. Mike Jordan Vision Award was awarded to the Ocala Police Department for the Polar Patrol ice cream truck initiative, according to an email from Beth McCall, executive director of the Marion County Children's Alliance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EE2hs_0fteapkC00

The truck has been retrofitted to resemble an ice cream truck and is used by the Ocala Police Department to visit various sites throughout the city where free ice cream is given to children and youth, friendships are made, and a positive image of law enforcement is created, the email said.

College Of Central Florida presents employee awards

The College of Central Florida honored outstanding employees at its annual Employee Service and Recognition Awards ceremony on May 6, according to a press release from CF.

The Constellation Award for 2022 was presented to Tracey Cornille, Joshua Copeland, Lynn Maltais, Joyce Maly, Catherine McDonough, Elyse Perry and Tonya Price-Ashley for their Campus Clinical Experience project.

The 2022 Adjunct Instructor of the Year award was presented to Jane Burke, who teaches communications.

The highlight of the annual award ceremony is the Gabor Awards, the release said. Now in its 32nd year, the Gabor Awards were established by the Gabor Agency in 1990 and are presented by the CF Foundation. Faculty and staff nominate their peers based on contributions to students, the college and community.

The 2022 winners are:

  • Kirby Brown, faculty category. He is an associate professor of mathematics who was described by his peers as “fully committed to students’ success.”
  • Sylvia Thornton, career service employees. She serves as executive administrative assistant for Academic Affairs and has been called an “unsung hero.”
  • Josh Strigle, administrative/professional/technology employees. He is the director of e-learning and the learning support centers and was recognized for “directly contributing to the huge success of the transition to online classes and tutoring.”

New GFWC president donates clothes to Interfaith

Nancy Hutchinson, newly elected president of GFWC Greater Ocala Woman’s Club, recently donated boxes of clothing to Interfaith Emergency Thrift Store, according to an email from the GFWC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qT7Mw_0fteapkC00

The club receives the items from CC’s Wish List out of Illinois and disburses to local organizations such as Sozo, Fort McCoy Elementary School, Greater Ocala First Methodist Church and Pace Center for Girls, the email said. This is the second donation of this kind.

A special birthday celebration

Sarah May (Hopkins) Wardell will celebrate her 93rd birthday on May 30. She was born and raised in New Jersey and raised 12 children (eight girls, four boys,) according to a family provided biography.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGjFE_0fteapkC00

A few family members will gather to celebrate, and they note with pride the five generations of girls/women in the family.

