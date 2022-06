The 2021 New York Yankees could have been described a myriad of different ways at various points in the season. One day, they would be slugging at that plate and dealing from the bump. On another, the lineup would be wasting at-bats, and the staff would be struggling to find the strike zone. In fact, the only consistency was inconsistency in the summer of ‘21.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 HOURS AGO