CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Vietnam veterans sat with family and other military members to watch “Soldiers Stories: Valor in Vietnam” Tuesday. The film documents the stories of those who contributed to the war effort. It was put together to recognize Vietnam War veterans for their service. When the film ended, the room was quiet. Only the sound of people sniffling and wiping away tears could be heard.

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 15 HOURS AGO