Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning

A semi-driver walked away uninjured after high winds blew his truck and trailer over on Interstate 86 near American Falls Sunday morning.
The Power County Sheriff’s Office around 10:39 a.m. was dispatched to mile marker 37 on Interstate 86, about two miles west of American Falls, for the report of a single-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck.
Upon arrival, officers observed that the truck and trailer had blown over, and made one full rotation before coming to a rest, deputies said. The truck landed back on its wheels and the trailer came to a rest on the driver’s side at an angle, deputies said.
The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash and was driven away from the scene by an Idaho State Police trooper.
The Power County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.
