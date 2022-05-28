Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning

A semi-driver walked away uninjured after high winds blew his truck and trailer over on Interstate 86 near American Falls Sunday morning. The Power County Sheriff’s Office around 10:39 a.m. was dispatched to mile marker 37 on Interstate 86, about two miles west of American Falls, for the report of a single-vehicle accident involving a semi-truck. Upon arrival, officers observed that the truck and trailer had blown over, and made one full rotation before coming to a rest, deputies said. The truck landed back on its wheels and the trailer came to a rest on the driver’s side at an angle, deputies said. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured in the crash and was driven away from the scene by an Idaho State Police trooper. The Power County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

AMERICAN FALLS, ID ・ 18 HOURS AGO