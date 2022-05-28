ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twin Falls, ID

Fatal crash in Twin Falls early Saturday morning

By KMVT News Staff
kmvt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A fatal crash occurred in near 1840 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls County early Saturday...

www.kmvt.com

Idaho State Journal

Pedestrian dies after being struck by semi

TWIN FALLS — A 25-year-old man died when he was hit by an eastbound semi-truck early Saturday morning near 1840 Kimberly Road, the Idaho State Police reported. The pedestrian was standing in the roadway at about 1:08 a.m., the ISP said. The driver of the 2007 Kenworth is a 28-year-old man from Twin Falls, the report said. It appears the driver of the semi was unable to stop and struck the pedestrian. The pedestrian died at the scene. Next of kin has been notified. The driver was not transported. The incident remains under investigation by the ISP.
TWIN FALLS, ID
kmvt

Shoshone Falls After Dark is returning to the Magic Valley

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Southern Idaho Tourism, with the help of Idaho Central Credit Union, Idaho Power, and the City of Twin Falls, will illuminate Shoshone Falls again in June 3-12. According to Southern Idaho Tourism executive director Melissa Barry, this year’s water levels made annual flows uncertain.
TWIN FALLS, ID
