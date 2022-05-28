ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loris, SC

National Weather Service confirms EF0 tornado Friday in Loris

By Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — The National Weather Service confirmed an EF0 tornado touched down in Loris Friday.

According to a preliminary report, the tornado touched down with 65 mph winds near Circle Drive where it knocked down a large tree and some limbs.

The tornado continued north-northeast, causing some damage along main Street and Monroe Street, according to the National Weather Service. The tornado passed the intersection of Azalea Drive and Graham Street and lifted near Fox Bay Road.

The tornado touched down at 5:32 p.m. and lifted at 5:33 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. The tornado was 20 yards wide and was on the ground for one mile.

No injuries were reported.

