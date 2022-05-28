Traffic slowdown leads to five-car pileup in Marion County

A Villager snatched a key from a golf cart operated by a drunk driving suspect at the Morse Gate at County Road 466. Wayne Vodar, 74, of the Village of Rio Ponderosa, was driving the golf cart at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday on Morse Boulevard and was swerving “all over the roadway,” and in and out of the golf cart lane that runs parallel with Morse Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A Villager was following Vodar who “drove in circles” out of the golf cart lane “with no regard for the oncoming traffic.” He almost hit several other golf carts, too. Vodar’s golf cart hit a sign, causing slight damage and then stopped near a tree. The Villager who had witnessed his dangerous driving snatched the key from Vodar’s golf cart and handed it to the attendant at the Morse Gate. Law enforcement was summoned to the scene.

SUMTER COUNTY, FL ・ 18 HOURS AGO