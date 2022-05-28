ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Real Madrid win 2021/22 Champions League

By Jude Summerfield
90min
90min
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Real Madrid have...

www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Madrid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
UEFA
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Sean Johnson branded ‘best in the league’ by NYCFC

New York City FC triumphed 1-0 over Minnesota United on Saturday as Sean Johnson stepped up to become the match’s defining figure in the final minutes. The goalkeeper stopped five Minnesota attempts before denying Emmanuel Reynoso a goal in the 90th minute to maintain New York’s lead atop the Eastern Conference standings and earn praise from head coach Ronny Deila.
MLS
90min

90min

573
Followers
4K+
Post
29K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy