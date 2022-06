NCIS: Los Angeles fans have been wondering when Hetty will make a full return to the show, but unfortunately there is some disappointing news regarding her current status. According to comments from NCIS: Los Angeles showrunner R. Scott Gemmill, who spoke with Parade.com, Hetty's "story continues." However, he indicated that it would not be until after Season 13, such as when the show returns for Season 14 in the fall. "She was in at the beginning of this season and then we had her disappear," he said. "The plan is to follow that up next [season] with some reveal."

