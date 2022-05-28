ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlins keep hitting Ronald Acuna Jr. with pitches

By Grey Papke
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Ronald Acuna Jr. has some sort of bizarre enmity with the Miami Marlins, and it manifested itself again Saturday. Acuna has an extensive history of being hit by pitches against the Marlins on a confusingly frequent basis. On Saturday, Acuna was hit by a...

thecomeback.com

Baseball world reacts to bizarre Triple-A ejection

The Lehigh Valley IronPigs took on the Worchester Red Sox on Sunday in what may be the latest argument for baseball to switch to robot umpires in the very near future. Iron Pigs shortstop Yairo Muñoz walked in the bottom of the fifth inning to load the bases but was ultimately ejected from the game for what seemed to be a massive overreaction by the home plate umpire.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Angels Release Kurt Suzuki Update After Scary Injury

Kurt Suzuki exited Saturday's game early after getting hit by a warm-up pitch. The Los Angeles Angels later revealed, via ESPN, that the catcher suffered a neck contusion but is fine after undergoing hospital testing. Manager Joe Maddon even said he thinks Suzuki will be available for Sunday. However, Max...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Yankees cut 2019 third-round draft choice around allegations he stole equipment from teammates

The New York Yankees have cut 2019 third-round draft choice Jake Sanford, reportedly for stealing equipment from teammates and scamming baseball fans. As per NJ.com’s Brendan Kuty, Sanford (seen above during a March interview with WNKY’s Maxwell Trink) allegedly was caught stealing baseball equipment from teammates and trying to sell that equipment online. Sanford repeatedly hounded teammates for their equipment to sell online, while occasionally swiping it from their lockers, a person with knowledge of the situation told Kuty. He spent last season with the low-A Tampa Tarpons and high-A Hudson Valley Renegades, then was assigned to the team’s Florida Complex League FCL Yankees affiliate this year. But he was cut last Thursday.
MLB
The Spun

Steve Kerr Reacts To Gabe Kapler's National Anthem Protest

Steve Kerr was asked on Sunday about the national anthem protest from San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler. Kapler, who previously managed the Phillies, is protesting the national anthem in the wake of the school shooting in Texas. The MLB manager believes that the country is not doing enough for gun control.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment

Yankees release prospect who allegedly stole and sold teammates’ equipment. The New York Yankees have released outfield prospect, Jake Sanford, after news broke of him stealing and selling teammates’ equipment. The 24-year-old outfielder has been released from the Yankees after it was reported that he was stealing his...
MLB
ClutchPoints

White Sox legend A.J. Pierzynski drops a bold prediction for Chicago in 2022 season

Even as the Chicago White Sox are currently looking up at the Minnesota Twins in the AL Central standings, former catcher A.J. Pierzynski believes that this will soon change. Ahead of the White Sox’s series finale against the Chicago Cubs, Pierzynski took some time to speak to NBC Sports Chicago at Guaranteed Rate Field. He called owner Jerry Reinsdorf and proceeded to predict that the team will end up winning the division this season by quite a wide margin.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Video: Longest Home Run Of MLB Season Hit On Monday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jesus Sanchez basically just hit a ball out of the atmosphere. Facing a 2-2 count with two outs in the top of the second, Sanchez blasted an inside pitch to the upper decks in out in right field. The home run measures in at 496 feet. That's...
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs to promote top OF prospect Nelson Velazquez

The Chicago Cubs are set to call up outfield prospect Nelson Velazquez prior to Monday's doubleheader with the Brewers, as Velazquez revealed his first MLB promotion on his Instagram page (h/t Tim Stebbins of NBC Sports Chicago). A fifth-round pick in the 2017 draft, Velazquez is ranked 15th on Baseball...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

Mets make intriguing trade with Reds amid string of injuries

The New York Mets are hellbent on bringing a World Series to Queens this year, and that means fielding the best team possible at all times. In order to ensure the Mets stay at the top of their game throughout the 162-game season, owner Steve Cohen and GM Billy Eppler are always looking for ways to improve the team. They did just that on Sunday, acquiring veteran infielder JT Riddle from the Cincinnati Reds in a trade for cash considerations, according to Anthony DiComo.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Pirates Make Cole Tucker Decision: MLB World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Pirates have designated a very prominent young player for assignment. The Pirates acquired infielder Yu Chang from the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for cash and had to make room for him. Cole Tucker, who's dating Vanessa Hudgens, was the odd-man-out. Pirates fans aren't too surprised that Tucker was...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Cubs dealt another brutal blow with Seiya Suzuki injury update

The Chicago Cubs placed Jonathan Villar on the 10-day IL with a bizarre mouth injury he picked up during a freak workout accident, but it seems he’s not the only key player set to hit the shelf. According to the team’s official Twitter account, the Cubs have placed rookie sensation Seiya Suzuki on the 10-day IL after he’d been sidelined the past few games. Suzuki is dealing with a sprained finger which has kept him out of the lineup since Friday, and now he’ll require an IL stint in order to get right.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Cubs' Freak Injury News

Jonathan Villar added to the long list of bizarre baseball injuries. According to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune, the Chicago Cubs placed Villar on the injured list Monday with a mouth injury. The 31-year-old infielder will require "significant dental work" after an exercise band "snapped back into his mouth" during a workout.
MLB
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto starting in place of Cody Bellinger for Dodgers Monday

The Los Angeles Dodgers listed Hanser Alberto as a starter after scratching Cody Bellinger for Monday's agme against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Alberto will bat ninth and play second base, while Gavin Lux moves to left field and Kevin Pillar moves to centerfield. Alberto has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
