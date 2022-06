(Area) The latest USDA NASS planting progress report showed farmer’s nearly done with corn planting and heading down the homestretch with soybean planting. According to the latest report, 86-percent of the nation’s corn crop is in the ground, down from the five-year average of 87-percent and 66-percent of the soybeans planted across the country as of May 29.

IOWA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO