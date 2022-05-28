Heat become latest team to receive NBA bench fine

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo admits Tyler Herro’s injury really hurt the team in their series against the Boston Celtics. Adebayo is not using it as an excuse for their 4-3 loss in the series, highlighting that they are a deep team that is used to going through adversity. However, the Heat big man did say that they really missed what Herro provides as an offensive boost off the bench.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO