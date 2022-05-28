This Memorial Day weekend, Wyoming Game and Fish reminds you to be safe on the water

CHEYENNE – With the unofficial start of summer often considered to be Memorial Day and the accompanying three-day weekend, the state of Wyoming is reminding people about boating safety.

While such safety precautions are important to follow at any time of year, with more boaters expected to be out as the weather turns warmer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department used the opportunity of the holiday weekend to issue a safety reminder. It noted that people may be taking out their water craft "for the first time this year."

"Before hitting the road for the holiday weekend, Game and Fish reminds all boaters — from motorized boaters to paddlers — to be prepared and be sure watercraft are outfitted with the required safety equipment," said an announcement this past week. It reminded people that boaters must have on hand one life jacket for every person on board, and this protective gear "must be properly-sized, U.S. Coast Guard approved, in good condition." And paddleboarders, kayakers need one, too," the agency reminded.

Some individuals who are on the water are required not just to have access to a life jacket, but to actually be wearing one, the agency further reminded. Kids 12 years old and younger are required to wear such a life preserver while the boat is underway -- unless they are in an enclosed cabin. "Anyone being towed by a boat, wake surfing or riding on a personal watercraft (jet ski) is required to wear a life jacket," according to Game and Fish.

"Life jackets save lives, when they are worn," Aaron Kerr, Game and Fish watercraft safety program coordinator, said in the announcement. "We can’t emphasize enough how important it is to have a life jacket for all of the passengers in your watercraft," he said earlier in the same announcement.

The department has additional reminders for motorized watercraft, which must also have, at a minimum: a Coast Guard throwable flotation device, which includes ring buoys and float cushions, aboard boats 16 feet and longer; a fire extinguisher (or perhaps more than one) on certain types of boats; and navigation lights between sunset and sunrise. The news release has more details on such requirements: tinyurl.com/2p8652he ; the announcement also links to rules and additional information.

To drive a motorized boat, the minimum age is 16 years old. And the state advised people to not forget to "obey any buoys or markers in the water, and avoid reckless or careless operation. Additionally, boating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is illegal."