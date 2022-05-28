ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

This Memorial Day weekend, Wyoming Game and Fish reminds you to be safe on the water

Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3maI5Z_0fteVmnq00

CHEYENNE – With the unofficial start of summer often considered to be Memorial Day and the accompanying three-day weekend, the state of Wyoming is reminding people about boating safety.

While such safety precautions are important to follow at any time of year, with more boaters expected to be out as the weather turns warmer, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department used the opportunity of the holiday weekend to issue a safety reminder. It noted that people may be taking out their water craft "for the first time this year."

"Before hitting the road for the holiday weekend, Game and Fish reminds all boaters — from motorized boaters to paddlers — to be prepared and be sure watercraft are outfitted with the required safety equipment," said an announcement this past week. It reminded people that boaters must have on hand one life jacket for every person on board, and this protective gear "must be properly-sized, U.S. Coast Guard approved, in good condition." And paddleboarders, kayakers need one, too," the agency reminded.

Some individuals who are on the water are required not just to have access to a life jacket, but to actually be wearing one, the agency further reminded. Kids 12 years old and younger are required to wear such a life preserver while the boat is underway -- unless they are in an enclosed cabin. "Anyone being towed by a boat, wake surfing or riding on a personal watercraft (jet ski) is required to wear a life jacket," according to Game and Fish.

"Life jackets save lives, when they are worn," Aaron Kerr, Game and Fish watercraft safety program coordinator, said in the announcement. "We can’t emphasize enough how important it is to have a life jacket for all of the passengers in your watercraft," he said earlier in the same announcement.

The department has additional reminders for motorized watercraft, which must also have, at a minimum: a Coast Guard throwable flotation device, which includes ring buoys and float cushions, aboard boats 16 feet and longer; a fire extinguisher (or perhaps more than one) on certain types of boats; and navigation lights between sunset and sunrise. The news release has more details on such requirements: tinyurl.com/2p8652he ; the announcement also links to rules and additional information.

To drive a motorized boat, the minimum age is 16 years old. And the state advised people to not forget to "obey any buoys or markers in the water, and avoid reckless or careless operation. Additionally, boating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs is illegal."

Comments / 0

Related
bigfoot99.com

Illegal stocking of Saratoga Lake detrimental to boating and fishing this summer

Boating and fishing at Saratoga Lake won’t be much fun this summer, and even less this fall. The illegal stocking of Saratoga Lake with yellow perch last year has forced Wyoming Game and Fish to make a hard decision—kill all of the fish and rebuild the lake. The fish kill, using rotenone, is scheduled for September. The drastic measure is being taken to protect trout habitat downstream in the North Platte River system where they could destroy trout habitat. A public meeting is scheduled next week to discuss the operation.
SARATOGA, WY
Lincoln Report

A Guide to 3 Cool Beaches in Wyoming

As the heat of summer sets in, many people start to long for the cool embrace of a beach. However, not everyone lives near the ocean, and even those who do may not have the time or money to make a trip to the shore. Fortunately, there are still plenty of ways to cool off without leaving Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cheyenne, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Sheridan Media

Boating Season Starts At Yellowstone and Grand Teton NPs

Boating and fishing season starts Memorial Day weekend in both of the National Parks in Wyoming, and the parks want to remind anyone going out on the water to make sure they’re not accidentally bringing something into the lakes that shouldn’t be there. Boaters and anglers must clean,...
SHERIDAN, WY
wrrnetwork.com

Big Rainfall Totals in Bighorn and Wind River Basins from rains that ended Tuesday

Following are rainfall and snowfall totals from across western and central Wyoming since midday Saturday from the National Weather Service Station in Riverton. The heaviest precipitation fell between Sunday evening and Tuesday morning. Observations are collected from a variety of sources with varying equipment and exposures. We thank all volunteer weather observers for their dedication. Not all data listed are considered official.
RIVERTON, WY
MY 103.5

Find Weird Stuff When You Scuba Dive Montana Lakes [WATCH]

From real treasures and antique cars to decades old beer cans, these scuba diving adventurers find all kinds of stuff in Montana lakes. Right off the bat, one of the more odd things that was spotted in Flathead Lake was an upside down manequin, complete with shoes. How on earth did that end up in our lake? The video was taken by Chris Hanson.
MONTANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day Weekend#Wyoming Game And Fish#U S Coast Guard
cowboystatedaily.com

Massive Storm Dumps 3 Feet Of Snow In Northwest Wyo; Dozens Of Travelers Rescued

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A major spring snow storm dumped more than 3 feet of snow on northwest Wyoming over the Memorial Day weekend, stranding dozens of travelers on the Chief Joseph Highway. Dozens of people caught in the storm that closed Wyoming Highway 296,...
Wake Up Wyoming

The Ten Sleep Murders That Changed Wyoming

The men in the picture above are murderess. In the early days of Wyoming there were turf wars of all sorts. Many of those wars led to bloody conflict. One type of war was the cattlemen VS. the sheep herders. Both were important industries, but both were competing over grazing land and water.
WYOMING STATE
KGAB AM 650

Southeast Wyoming Has Not One, But Two of Summer’s Best Wild West Festivals

Now that we have surpassed Memorial Day Weekend, we have reached the unofficial start of summer. Bring on the summer festivals and all the outdoor concerts we can handle! With that idea in mind, obviously southeast Wyoming has at least one western festival that people are most certainly counting down the days to. But on a short list from at least one publication, Wyoming has not just one, but two of 'Summer's Best Wild West Festivals'.
CHEYENNE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Surfing
yourbigsky.com

Most haunted places in Montana

Montana is home to several places that some have considered haunted and make for tourist hotspots. Only in your state has a list of some of the most haunted places in Montana. Virginia City houses one of the most haunted buildings in the town, the Bonanza Inn. Tourists can stay at this haunted spot, and some have reported being poked or pinched during their stay. One of the rooms at the Bonanza Inn, Room 1, is also notorious for ghost sightings.
MONTANA STATE
Cat Country 102.9

What’s the Big Construction Project at the Lockwood Metra Exit?

For the past few months, I've wondered what they're building at the Lockwood I-90/US Old Highway 87 exit. The project occupies several acres on the south side of the interstate exit ramp and it's hard to miss. You've probably noticed the heavy equipment and large amounts of dirt being moved to level the area as you approach the top of the hill heading east.
BILLINGS, MT
wrrnetwork.com

Rain Ending; Rain Totals Reported; Warmer by Thursday

Here’s what to expect this week into the weekend for local weather. Rain ends this afternoon with quiet weather until Friday. Thunderstorms are possible Friday and Saturday afternoon for northern Wyoming and East of the Divide. Bit will be back to the 70s by Thursday. Sheridan received a whopping...
SHERIDAN, WY
96.7 KISS FM

Do You Know The Most Expensive Restaurant in Montana?

If you are willing to drop a lot of cash on a fancy dinner, you better hope it's worth the price. Lovefood created a list of Each State's Most Expensive Restaurants, and the choice for Montana is quite surprising. The reason being, I was expecting a restaurant in Bozeman, Missoula, Big Sky, or even Whitefish to be the location of the most expensive restaurant in Montana. Sadly, I was mistaken.
BILLINGS, MT
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
2K+
Followers
12K+
Post
461K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy