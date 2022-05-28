Auburn will host OL Connor Lew on a June official visit

The Auburn Tigers are aiming to impress OL Connor Lew this summer.

The Auburn Tigers will be one of four schools that will host OL Connor Lew on an official visit this summer.

Lew, an interior offensive lineman from Kennesaw Mountain in Acworth, GA, announced that he will take four official visits this summer.

Auburn will be the third school that he visits in June.

On June 3rd, he will visit the Georgia Bulldogs . On June 10th, he will visit the Miami Hurricanes. His official visit to Auburn will be on June 17th. His fourth official visit will be to Clemson on June 24th.

On3's projection machine has Auburn as a slight favorite. Lew is listed at 6-foot-3, 280 pounds, and is projected to be a center if Auburn lands his services.

Auburn is hoping to add several offensive linemen in this class. They have already picked up the commitment from Bradyn Joiner of Auburn High School who could play center or guard at the college level.

The other member of Auburn's 2023 class is Terrance Love, a versatile defensive back from Georgia. Bryan Harsin and his staff are aiming to help gain some momentum on the recruiting front over the next few months with several official visits happening over the summer.

Lew has visited Auburn a few times over the past year. He was on campus for a couple of games and also visited this spring.

